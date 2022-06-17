Princeton University School of Engineering and Applied Science is located in Princeton, New Jersey, United States
- NJ AI summit spotlights an ‘extraordinary opportunity’ to lead in AI technology and its responsible development
Princeton welcomed 600 leaders from academia, business and government to campus to explore the rapidly evolving possibilities and challenges of artificial intelligence and to begin charting a course ...
- Princeton employees honored at Service Recognition Luncheon for extended service, achievement, and management growth
The annual celebration included the recognition of six staff members named as President's Achievement Award winners and two employees as recipients of the Donald Griffin ’23 Management Award.
- Meet Princeton
Princeton University advances learning through scholarship, research, and teaching of unsurpassed quality, with an emphasis on undergraduate and doctoral education that is distinctive among the ...
- AI at Princeton: Pushing limits, accelerating discovery and serving humanity
As the technology races forward, Princeton has developed a series of major research initiatives to ... dean of Princeton’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, every facet of the University’s AI ...
- Samsung Collaborates with Princeton on Pioneering 6G Wireless Network Research
The NextG Corporate Affiliates program is a collaborative initiative between industry partners and Princeton University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science designed to drive research and ...
