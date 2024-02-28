Could this be the key to sustainable foods that have both the ‘right’ texture and require minimal processing?

A closed photo bioreactor where micro algae are cultivated in glass tubes
(credit: File:Photobioreactor PBR 4000 G IGV Biotech.jpg – Wikipedia)
FOODS OF THE FUTURE Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have not only succeeded in using blue-green algae as a surrogate mother for a new protein – they have even coaxed the microalgae to produce “meat fiber-like” protein strands. The achievement may be the key to sustainable foods that have both the ‘right’ texture and require minimal processing.
We all know that we ought to eat less meat and cheese and dig into more plant-based foods. But whilst perusing the supermarket cold display and having to choose between animal-based foods and more climate-friendly alternative proteins, our voices of reason don’t always win. And even though flavour has been mastered in many plant-based products, textures with the ‘right’ mouthfeel have often been lacking.
Furthermore, some plant-based protein alternatives are not as sustainable anyway, due to the resources consumed by their processing.
But what if it was possible to make sustainable, protein-rich foods that also have the right texture? New research from the University of Copenhagen is fueling that vision. The key? Blue-green algae. Not the infamous type known for being a poisonous broth in the sea come summertime, but non-toxic ones.
“Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, are living organisms that we have been able to get to produce a protein that they don’t naturally produce. The particularly exciting thing here is that the protein is formed in fibrous strands which somewhat resemble meat fibers. And, it might be possible to use these fibres in plant-based meat, cheese or some other new type of food for which we are after a particular texture,” says Professor Poul Erik Jensen of the Department of Food Science.
In a new study, Jensen and fellow researchers from the University of Copenhagen, among other institutions, have shown that cyanobacteria can serve as host organisms for the new protein by inserting foreign genes into a cyanobacterium. Within the cyanobacterium, the protein organizes itself as tiny threads or nanofibers.
Minimal processing – maximum sustainability
Scientists around the world have zoomed in on cyanobacteria and other microalgae as potential alternative foods. In part because, like plants, they grow by means of photosynthesis, and partly because they themselves contain both a large amount of protein and healthy polyunsaturated fatty acids.
“I’m a humble guy from the country side who rarely throws his arms into the air, but being able to manipulate a living organism to produce a new kind of protein which organizes itself into threads is rarely seen to this extent – and it is very promising. Also, because it is an organism that can easily be grown sustainably, as it survives on water, atmospheric CO2 and solar rays. This result gives cyanobacteria even greater potential as a sustainable ingredient,” says an enthusiastic Poul Erik Jensen, who heads a research group specializing in plant-based food and plant biochemistry.
Many researchers around the world are working to develop protein-rich texture enhancers for plant-based foods – e.g., in the form of peas and soybeans. However, these require a significant amount of processing, as the seeds need to be ground up and the protein extracted from them, so as to achieve high enough protein concentrations.
“If we can utilize the entire cyanobacterium in foodstuffs, and not just the protein fibers, it will minimize the amount of processing needed. In food research, we seek to avoid too much processing as it compromises the nutritional value of an ingredient and also uses an awful lot of energy,” says Jensen.
Tomorrow’s cattle
The professor emphasizes that it will be quite some time before the production of protein strands from cyanobacteria begins. First, the researchers need to figure out how to optimize the cyanobacteria’s production of protein fibers. But Jensen is optimistic:
“We need to refine these organisms to produce more protein fibres, and in doing so, ‘hijack’ the cyanobacteria to work for us. It’s a bit like dairy cows, which we’ve hijacked to produce an insane amount of milk for us. Except here, we avoid any ethical considerations regarding animal welfare. We won’t reach our goal tomorrow because of a few metabolic challenges in the organism that we must learn to tackle. But we’re already in the process and I am certain that we can succeed,” says Poul Erik Jensen, adding:
“If so, this is the ultimate way to make protein.”
Cyanobacteria such as spirulina are already grown industrially in several countries – mostly for health foods. Production typically occurs in so-called raceway ponds beneath the open sky or in photobioreactors chambers, where the organisms grow in glass tubes.
According to Jensen, Denmark is an obvious place to establish “microalgae factories” to produce processed cyanobacteria. The country has biotech companies with the right skills and an efficient agricultural sector.
“Danish agriculture could, in principle, produce cyanobacteria and other microalgae, just as they produce dairy products today. It would be possible to harvest, or milk, a proportion of the cells as fresh biomass on a daily basis. By concentrating cyanobacteria cells, you get something that looks like a pesto, but with protein strands. And with minimal processing, it could be incorporated directly into a food.”
Original Article: Scientists use blue-green algae as a surrogate mother for “meat-like” proteins
More from: University of Copenhagen
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Blue-green algae
- Fewer fish and more algae? Scientists seek to understand impacts of historic lack of Great Lakes ice
Michigan Tech University biologists have been observing a remote Lake Superior island’s fragile wolf population every winter since 1958, but they had to cut this season’s planned s ...
- State: Toxic blue-green algae found in Lake O, exercise caution
OKEECHOBEE — The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert Saturday for Lake Okeechobee after harmful blue-green algal toxins were found in the waterway.
- Health alert issued for blue-green algal toxins in Lake Okeechobee
The Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County on Saturday issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Okeechobee in response to sample taken Tuesday.
- A to Z on The Great Lakes: A warm winter's impact on algae, zooplankton
In a drop of freshwater from Lake Michigan lives algae and zooplankton, the foundation of the Great Lakes food chain, essential to the functioning of its multi-billion dollar fishery.
- The Best Natural Green Food Coloring, According to Our Tests
or a combination of FD&C Blue No. 1 (Brilliant Blue) and FD&C Yellow No. 5 (Tartrazine) the green pigments in plants and algae primarily come from chlorophyll. In addition to chlorophyll, the blue ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sustainable foods
- Poseidona is removing invasive algae from oceans and turning it into food
Different species of seaweed pose a threat to the oceanic environment by smothering and killing coral, which has an impact on fish and other marine life. Living near the sea in Spain, Sònia Hurtado ...
- Pythons found to be highly-sustainable food source
Pythons are a low-emission, climate-resilient food source, converting feed to protein better than chickens or cattle, new research has found. Farmed pythons may offer a sustainable and efficient new ...
- Scientists Suggest Pythons Could Be the Next Sustainable Meat Source
A new study published in the Scientific Reports journal found that pythons could be a valuable low-emission source of protein if farming is scaled up and kept sustainable. Livestock farming is a ...
- Food sovereignty seeks to return Tribal access to healthy, culturally important foods | Opinion
Food sovereignty is key to Tribal sovereignty, writes Chantay Anderson, manager of the Nisqually Community Garden Program.
- Sustainable Packaging Approaches for the Meat Industry
Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword – consumers, corporate boards, and retailers have declared it a priority.