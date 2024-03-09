Researchers captured water droplets exhibiting complex collective motion, oscillating between serpentine and circular motions, as they condense on a thin oily film.
Credit: 2024 KAUST; Fauzia Wardani.
Complex patterns of motion emerge when water drops condense on an oiled surface.
A more efficient way to capture fresh water from the air could be inspired by a phenomenon of motion first glimpsed in bowls of breakfast cereal.
KAUST researchers have observed that, when water droplets condense from the air onto a cold surface coated with oil, the droplets commence a complex dance. This motion — akin to a process known as the Cheerios effect whereby the floating cereal tends to cluster due to surface tension — could help to speed up the harvesting of water from the atmosphere in arid regions such as Saudi Arabia.
“We are interested in designing surfaces that can promote condensation of water, which has important heat-transfer and water-harvesting applications,” says Marcus Lin, a research fellow in the lab of Dan Daniel, who led the research. On a typical solid surface, condensed droplets stick to the surface with minimal motion. “Think of water condensing on a cold soda can,” says Lin. “The droplets only move once they grow big enough for gravity to pull them down.”
Daniel, Lin and their collaborators had the idea that adding a thin film of oil would lubricate the surface, resulting in highly mobile droplets that would free up space for further droplet condensation, boosting condensation rates. The idea worked — but the complex ways in which the droplets moved was a complete surprise, Daniel says.
Once the droplets grew to a critical size, they began to move across the oil in a distinct pattern akin to an elaborate dance. “They initially moved in a serpentine manner, before transitioning into circular motions, and then back again,” says Lin. “These motions occurred across scales ranging from micrometers to several centimeters, and they lasted for hours.”
The driving force for the process is that — like Cheerios in milk — water droplets floating on the oil are drawn toward their neighbors. The larger droplets’ motion is driven by energy released as they swallow up smaller droplets in their path.
The moving droplets redistribute the oil film and switch from a serpentine to a circular motion when the film becomes locally depleted. Once the local oil rebuilds, the snake-like dance resumes.
Such devices that can efficiently capture water from the air by simple condensation, with no energy input, are widely sought as pressure grows on freshwater sources, Daniel says. “By optimizing the collective motion of condensing droplets, we can greatly increase condensation rates and hence design more efficient water-harvesting systems,” he says.
The team plans to further explore the mechanisms driving droplet motion, particularly investigating the transition from serpentine to circular movement. “Another key aspect is to explore potential applications, particularly in heat-transfer enhancement and water harvesting,” Lin adds.
Original Article: Dancing droplets’ new spin on water harvesting
More from: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Water harvesting
- Water crisis in Silicon Valley of India presents pressing challenge, say industry players
Water rationing, housing society advisories to use water sparingly, and people skipping work to make it to long queues for stocking up on essential water supply, underline the grim reality for this ...
- AC water harvesting? Anand Mahindra shares mind-boggling idea - WATCH
In the wake of Bengaluru's persistent water scarcity, Anand Mahindra, the renowned business tycoon and philanthropist, has taken to Twitter to spotlight a promising solution: harvesting water from air ...
- Rainwater harvesting is an essential step to stave off impending disaster
ACB Pethiyagoda Much is being spoken and written about the scarcity of drinking water and water for other purposes as well as it is a global problem caused by rapid population increases. It is made ...
- Bengaluru's water crisis: Anand Mahindra advocates AC water harvesting amid water shortage
Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video, emphasizing the importance of adopting such practices across India. He tweeted, ‘This needs to become standard equipment throughout India wherever people ...
- BWSSB plans green star rating for effective implementation of rainwater harvesting
BWSSB considers green star ratings for rainwater harvesting in Bengaluru to address future water needs and prevent flooding.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Surface design
- 3 things to expect from next week's Windows and Surface event
Microsoft is hosting its first big event of 2024 on March 21, and you can expect new Surface PCs and Windows features, plus a lot of Copilot news.
- 5 criteria to optimize medical office design
In today’s healthcare landscape, the optimal medical office goes beyond a surface-level focus on wellness to intentionally ... To do this, there are five critical categories to prioritize during the ...
- A Surface Duo 3 Seems Unlikely. But the Idea Behind It Should Live On
Commentary: Microsoft's dual-screened phone never took off, but it remains one of the most interesting takes on foldable phones.
- Design Recipes: Eco-friendly tips
There are numerous ways to create an environment that is chemical free while also providing cleanliness and freshness.
- 3 reasons I'm more excited about the upcoming Surface Laptop 6 than M3 MacBook Air
Let's look at a few reasons why Microsoft's upcoming Surface Laptop 6 is a more exciting than the M3 MacBook Air that Apple recently launched.