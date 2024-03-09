Researchers captured water droplets exhibiting complex collective motion, oscillating between serpentine and circular motions, as they condense on a thin oily film.
Credit: 2024 KAUST; Fauzia Wardani.
Complex patterns of motion emerge when water drops condense on an oiled surface.
A more efficient way to capture fresh water from the air could be inspired by a phenomenon of motion first glimpsed in bowls of breakfast cereal.
KAUST researchers have observed that, when water droplets condense from the air onto a cold surface coated with oil, the droplets commence a complex dance. This motion — akin to a process known as the Cheerios effect whereby the floating cereal tends to cluster due to surface tension — could help to speed up the harvesting of water from the atmosphere in arid regions such as Saudi Arabia.
“We are interested in designing surfaces that can promote condensation of water, which has important heat-transfer and water-harvesting applications,” says Marcus Lin, a research fellow in the lab of Dan Daniel, who led the research. On a typical solid surface, condensed droplets stick to the surface with minimal motion. “Think of water condensing on a cold soda can,” says Lin. “The droplets only move once they grow big enough for gravity to pull them down.”
Daniel, Lin and their collaborators had the idea that adding a thin film of oil would lubricate the surface, resulting in highly mobile droplets that would free up space for further droplet condensation, boosting condensation rates. The idea worked — but the complex ways in which the droplets moved was a complete surprise, Daniel says.
Once the droplets grew to a critical size, they began to move across the oil in a distinct pattern akin to an elaborate dance. “They initially moved in a serpentine manner, before transitioning into circular motions, and then back again,” says Lin. “These motions occurred across scales ranging from micrometers to several centimeters, and they lasted for hours.”
The driving force for the process is that — like Cheerios in milk — water droplets floating on the oil are drawn toward their neighbors. The larger droplets’ motion is driven by energy released as they swallow up smaller droplets in their path.
The moving droplets redistribute the oil film and switch from a serpentine to a circular motion when the film becomes locally depleted. Once the local oil rebuilds, the snake-like dance resumes.
Such devices that can efficiently capture water from the air by simple condensation, with no energy input, are widely sought as pressure grows on freshwater sources, Daniel says. “By optimizing the collective motion of condensing droplets, we can greatly increase condensation rates and hence design more efficient water-harvesting systems,” he says.
The team plans to further explore the mechanisms driving droplet motion, particularly investigating the transition from serpentine to circular movement. “Another key aspect is to explore potential applications, particularly in heat-transfer enhancement and water harvesting,” Lin adds.
Original Article: Dancing droplets’ new spin on water harvesting
More from: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Water harvesting
- Making a Difference: Utahn’s nonprofit bringing water, opportunity to Kenyan communities
At age 65-70, most people have either retired or are thinking of retiring. Margaret Heighton of Utah did neither. Instead, she repurposed her life and started a nonprofit organization called No End to ...
- Government launches Catch the Rain drive to promote sustainable water management practices
The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday launched the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2024’ to optimise rainwater harvesting and other sustainable water management practices. Speaking at the launch ...
- Govt starts 'Catch the Rain-2024' campaign to promote water sustainability
The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Saturday launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2024' to optimise rainwater harvesting and other sustainable water management practices.
- Future of Urban Archipelago, Governor’s Island Rainwater Harvesting
The extension connects Building 12 with Nolan Park. It functions as a prototype of an artificial aquifer-like system that can be used for rainwater harvesting. Blue Roof systems are used on the flat ...
- Dancing droplets' new spin on water harvesting
A more efficient way to capture fresh water from the air could be inspired by a phenomenon of motion first glimpsed in bowls of breakfast cereal.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Surface design
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro Leak: Design Renders, Colour Options, Specifications Surface Online.
The anticipated launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, succeeding the Motorola Edge 40 Pro unveiled in April 2023, has stirred interest, with leaked renders shedding light on its potential design and ...
- Drones could help map the lunar surface with extreme precision
Exploring the moon has become increasingly more of a focal point lately, especially with a series of landers recently launched with various degrees of success. One of the difficulties those landers ...
- OLED displays show there's still life left in Surface devices
The upcoming Surface devices may be more exciting than we were expecting following Panos Panay's departure from Microsoft.
- Microsoft confirms March 'Surface' event: Will we see Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6?
Microsoft's March Surface event is on March 21. As mentioned, Microsoft is expected to drop new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 models. According to Windows Central, the former will have a new ...
- Microsoft confirms Surface and Windows AI event for March 21st
Microsoft has quietly announced a “digital event” for Surface, Windows, and Copilot later this month. The March 21st “new era of work” event is targeted at Microsoft’s business customers and will ...