Top 10 Innovations:

Development of the first positron emission tomography (PET) scanner Pioneering work on minimally invasive surgery techniques Discovery of the role of microRNAs in cancer development Development of a new vaccine against tuberculosis Development of a new treatment for chronic heart failure Pioneering work on personalized medicine Development of a new diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease Discovery of a new gene linked to Parkinson’s disease Development of a new treatment for multiple sclerosis Pioneering work on artificial intelligence in healthcare

Top 10 Innovators:

Prof. Dr. Heinz Fellinger (Development of the first PET scanner) Prof. Dr. Michael Molls (Minimally invasive surgery techniques) Prof. Dr. Stefanie Dimmeler (microRNAs in cancer) Prof. Dr. Peter Niemann (New tuberculosis vaccine) Prof. Dr. Eckart D. Weigand (New treatment for heart failure) Prof. Dr. Oliver Sawicki (Personalized medicine) Prof. Dr. Karl Zilles (New diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s) Prof. Dr. Jürgen Winkler (New gene linked to Parkinson’s) Prof. Dr. Heinz Wiendl (New treatment for multiple sclerosis) Prof. Dr. Andreas Jahn (Artificial intelligence in healthcare)

This list is just a glimpse into the vast contributions of University Hospital Bonn. With its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge, this esteemed institution is poised to continue shaping the future of healthcare for generations to come.

Created by Alternative Intelligences (AIs can make mistakes. Consider checking important information.)