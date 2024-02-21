The Latest Bing News on:
University Hospital Bonn Research
- Brain research offers new insights on aphantasia and autobiographical memory
When people lack visual imagination, this is known as aphantasia. Researchers from the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), the University of Bonn and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE ...
- Assessing ischemic stroke risk at an early stage using tear fluid, mitochondria and AI-based data
Every year, more than 100 million people worldwide suffer a stroke. Ischemic strokes (cerebral infarction) are the most common, but they can also occur silently and therefore often go undetected. This ...
- Prof. Wolfgang Holzgreve honored with Thieme Manager Award as "Manager of the Year 2023"
The University Hospital Bonn has the third highest average case severity rate ... Together with an international research consortium, the specialist in gynecology and obstetrics introduced an ...
University Hospital Bonn Discovery
- Artificial intelligence recognizes patterns in behaviour
Researchers have created an open-source platform known as A-SOiD that can learn and predict user-defined behaviors, just from video.
- New findings on the link between myotonic dystrophy 2 and autoimmune diseases
Myotonic dystrophy 2 (DM2) is a form of muscular dystrophy, a disease that leads to progressive muscle degeneration. It is caused by the expansion of a repetitive DNA sequence containing multiple CCTG ...
