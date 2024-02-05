Welcome to Hull York Medical School (HYMS), an institution at the forefront of medical education and research innovation. Founded in 2003 as a partnership between the Universities of Hull and York, HYMS was established with a mission to develop a new generation of medical professionals equipped with the knowledge, skills, and compassion to make a significant impact on patient care and medical practice.

Since its inception, Hull York Medical School has quickly distinguished itself within the UK’s medical education landscape. With a focus on problem-based learning, early clinical exposure, and research-led teaching, HYMS provides a dynamic and supportive environment for students. The school’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its cutting-edge research facilities and its emphasis on addressing healthcare disparities, particularly in its surrounding communities in Yorkshire.