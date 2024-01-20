Sri Aurobindo Medical College, since its inception, has been dedicated to fostering excellence in medical education and healthcare. Located in Indore, India, the college has emerged as a significant center for medical learning, attracting students and professionals dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of society.

Since its establishment, Sri Aurobindo Medical College has been committed to providing quality medical education and healthcare services. It has focused on equipping students with comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, and a compassionate approach to patient care. The institution has grown to include a robust infrastructure, modern facilities, and a team of experienced faculty, contributing to its reputation as a respected medical college.