Piezoelectric-activated persulfate: A major new way to treat water and control pollution using renewable energy and being kind to the environment

a, Traditional activation method of PS-AOPs technology. b, Mechanism of piezoelectric/PS-AOPs. c, Annual number of publications concerning piezoelectric/PS-AOPs.
CREDIT: Environmental Science and Ecotechnology
As cities grow bigger and faster, water pollution is becoming a serious problem.
We need good ways to clean the water. Traditional cleaning methods, Persulfate (PS)- Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs), are good at treating the bad stuff in the water, but they require a lot of energy and chemicals, like special light and metals ions. This is costly and environmentally harmful. It’s urgent to find better and more eco-friendly ways to clean it.
In a recent study published in Volume 18 of the journal Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, scientists from Jinan University discuss a new, eco-friendly way to clean water. They’ve discovered a method called “piezoelectric activation of PS.” This technique uses special materials that create piezoelectricity when they are squeezed or pressed, thereby cleaning the water. What’s really cool is that this squeezing can come from natural things like wind, ocean waves, or river currents. So, it doesn’t need extra energy, making it a very green and efficient way to make water safe.
The research on piezoelectric/PS-AOPs is about finding new ways to clean water using a special process. This process uses materials that can generate the piezoelectricity when they are pressed or squeezed. This piezoelectricity is then used to activate a chemical called persulfate, which helps break down harmful substances in the water. Scientists are working with different materials like BaTiO?, ZnO, and MoS? to make this process better. They face challenges like not getting enough energy from the materials and slow movement of electrons, but they’re improving the materials to solve these problems. They’re also exploring using natural forces like wind and water flow to power this process, which is a sustainable and eco-friendly approach. This new technology could do more than just clean water; it could also turn the bad substances in the water into useful things. This makes it a really promising way to clean water in environmental remediation. As research goes on, this method could become a major way to treat water and control pollution, using renewable energy and being kind to the environment. Dr. Mingshan Zhu, a leading researcher in the field, emphasized the significance of this development: “Piezoelectric activation of persulfate represents a paradigm shift in water treatment technology. It not only addresses the efficiency and environmental concerns associated with traditional methods but also opens up new pathways for using renewable energy sources.”
This exciting method is transforming the way we purify water. It’s environmentally friendly, energy-efficient, and highly effective at combating water pollution. Representing a significant leap towards a cleaner and healthier planet, this technique doesn’t just enhance water cleanliness; it plays a substantial role in environmental protection. It’s a comprehensive approach to making our world a better place.
Original Article: Unlocking sustainable water treatment: the potential of piezoelectric-activated persulfate
More from: University of Jinan
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Piezoelectric-activated persulfate
- Water Treatment by Piezoelectricity Activation of Persulfate
The increasing size and speed of urbanization are leading to a significant issue of water pollution. a, Traditional Activation Method of Ps-Aops Technology. b, Mechanism of Piezoelectric/Ps-Aops. c, ...
- Unlocking sustainable water treatment: The potential of piezoelectric-activated persulfate
In a recent study published in the journal Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, scientists from Jinan University discuss a new, eco-friendly way to clean water. They've discovered a method called ...
- Unlocking sustainable water treatment: the potential of piezoelectric-activated persulfate
Dr. Mingshan Zhu, a leading researcher in the field, emphasized the significance of this development: "Piezoelectric activation of persulfate represents a paradigm shift in water treatment technology.
- Activated off IR
The Bills activated Jones (pectoral) off injured reserve Saturday. Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he expected Jones to suit up Sunday versus New England, and the defensive tackle ...
- Activated off IR, questionable
Robinson (knee) was activated off the Jaguars’ injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Robinson’s activation comes a few days after he ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Piezoelectric activation of persulfate
- Water Treatment by Piezoelectricity Activation of Persulfate
The increasing size and speed of urbanization are leading to a significant issue of water pollution. a, Traditional Activation Method of Ps-Aops Technology. b, Mechanism of Piezoelectric/Ps-Aops. c, ...
- Unlocking sustainable water treatment: The potential of piezoelectric-activated persulfate
In a recent study published in the journal Environmental Science and Ecotechnology, scientists from Jinan University discuss a new, eco-friendly way to clean water. They've discovered a method called ...
- Piezoelectric-enhanced p-n junctions in photoelectrochemical systems
"Based on the coupling with piezoelectric effect and p-n junctions, our work provides a piezoelectric polarization strategy for modulating the built-in electric field of heterojunction for charge ...
- How Do I Activate A Credit Card?
Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Before you can use a new credit card, you’ll have to activate it. This usually cannot be done until you receive the card in the ...
- What Is The Girlfriend Activation System?
Palestinian national poet Mahmoud Darwish’s works are seeped in the sights and sounds and sorrows of his beloved homeland. Author, scholar and thinker Hussein Barghouthi, diagnosed with lymphoma ...