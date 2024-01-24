Delve into the story of New Mexico State University (NMSU), an institution renowned for its commitment to research, education, and community engagement. Established in 1888 as Las Cruces College, NMSU has evolved into a major public research university, playing a pivotal role in advancing knowledge and technology, particularly in agriculture, engineering, and the sciences.

NMSU began as an agricultural college and experiment station. Over the years, it expanded its academic offerings, embracing a wide range of disciplines and becoming a crucial contributor to research and innovation. Located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, NMSU has been instrumental in addressing regional and global challenges through its research initiatives, fostering a culture of discovery and learning.