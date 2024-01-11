Introduction

Explore the dynamic history of the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), a key player in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) national laboratory system. Since its inception, NETL has been at the vanguard of energy research and development, addressing the nation’s energy challenges through innovation, science, and engineering. As a leader in fossil energy research, NETL has played a critical role in advancing technologies to utilize these resources more efficiently and environmentally responsibly.

History

NETL originated from a series of federal research laboratories dating back to the early 20th century, with roots in coal, petroleum, and natural gas research. Officially designated as NETL in 1999, it consolidated these historic research efforts under one umbrella. Today, NETL conducts cutting-edge research in energy systems, material science, and environmental sustainability, supporting the DOE’s mission to advance the energy, economic, and environmental well-being of the United States.