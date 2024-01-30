Has glass really reached the point of becoming a ‘transparent’ light-energy harvester?

Turning tellurite glass into a ‘transparent’ light-energy harvester by etching semiconducting patterns using femtosecond laser light.
CREDIT: EPFL / Lisa Ackermann
What happens when you expose tellurite glass to femtosecond laser light? That’s the question that Gözden Torun at the Galatea Lab, in a collaboration with Tokyo Tech scientists, aimed to answer in her thesis work when she made the discovery that may one day turn windows into single material light-harvesting and sensing devices.
The results are published in PR Applied.
Interested in how the atoms in the tellurite glass would reorganize when exposed to fast pulses of high energy femtosecond laser light, the scientists stumbled upon the formation of nanoscale tellurium and tellurium oxide crystals, both semiconducting materials etched into the glass, precisely where the glass had been exposed. That was the eureka moment for the scientists, since a semiconducting material exposed to daylight may lead to the generation of electricity.
“Tellurium being semiconducting, based on this finding we wondered if it would be possible to write durable patterns on the tellurite glass surface that could reliably induce electricity when exposed to light, and the answer is yes,” explains Yves Bellouard who runs EPFL’s Galatea Laboratory. “An interesting twist to the technique is that no additional materials are needed in the process. All you need is tellurite glass and a femtosecond laser to make an active photoconductive material.”
Using tellurite glass produced by colleagues at Tokyo Tech, the EPFL team brought their expertise in femtosecond laser technology to modify the glass and analyze the effect of the laser. After exposing a simple line pattern on the surface of a c 1 cm in diameter, Torun found that it could generate a current when exposing it to UV light and the visible spectrum, and this, reliably for months.
“It’s fantastic, we’re locally turning glass into a semiconductor using light,” says Yves Bellouard. “We’re essentially transforming materials into something else, perhaps approaching the dream of the alchemist!”.
Original Article: Turning glass into a ‘transparent’ light-energy harvester
More from: École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne | Tokyo Institute of Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Transparent light-energy harvester
- Approaching the dream of the alchemist
This development may pave the way for windows to function as single-material light-harvesting and sensing devices in the future. This isn’t the first such time glass has been used to generate energy.
- Research Bits: Jan. 30
Researchers at The University of Alabama in Huntsville created a new kind of triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) that produces electricity through the use of limestone putty, which makes it more ...
- Glass as a “Transparent” Harvester of Light Energy
What happens if femtosecond laser light is shone on tellurite glass? In her thesis work, Gözden Torun of the Galatea Lab collaborated with scientists from Tokyo Tech to address this challenge. Her ...
- Femtosecond Laser Turns Glass Into a “Transparent” Light-Energy Harvester
Researchers found that exposing tellurite glass to femtosecond laser light creates semiconducting nanocrystals, opening the possibility of turning glass into electricity-generating surfaces using only ...
- Turning Glass Into a “Transparent” Light-Energy Harvester
What happens when you expose tellurite glass to femtosecond laser light ... harvesting and sensing devices. The results are published in PR Applied. Interested in how the atoms in the tellurite glass ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Tellurite glass
- "Approaching the dream of the alchemist": Scientists have been able to transform transparent glass into a photovoltaic surface — using a laser similar to that used in eye ...
Glass windows could function as single-material light-harvesting and sensing devices in the future thanks to a new breakthrough.
- Futuristic Glass Technology Paves Way for Energy-Efficient Buildings
The process involves patterning photoconductive circuits directly onto glass surfaces with femtosecond laser light. This innovative technique allows for the creation of energy-harvesting devices ...
- EPFL forms photoconductive circuits directly onto glass
In EPFL's trails, exposing a simple line pattern on the surface of a tellurite glass material 1 centimeter in diameter allowed it to then generate current when exposed to both UV light and the visible ...
- Research Bits: Jan. 30
Researchers at The University of Alabama in Huntsville created a new kind of triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) that produces electricity through the use of limestone putty, which makes it more ...
- Femtosecond Laser Turns Glass Into a “Transparent” Light-Energy Harvester
Researchers found that exposing tellurite glass to femtosecond laser light creates semiconducting nanocrystals, opening the possibility of turning glass into electricity-generating surfaces using only ...