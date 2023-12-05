The Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), is an organic farming information and research centre.
- Ghana should invest in building soil organic matter to conserve water – Soil Science Society of Ghana
The Soil Science Society of Ghana, wants the country to focus on increasing the levels of decomposed plant and animal materials in the soil. National President, Dr Edward Yeboah notes the move can ...
- Nilgiris collector bats for organic farming
Read about how Nilgiris collector promotes organic farming on World Soil Day. Learn about the event focusing on soil health and prevention of soil erosion. Discover the importance of practical ...
- Herbert College of Agriculture student receives southern SARE graduate student research grant
To learn more about Neelipally’s research, watch “Organic Crops Conservation Tillage” on the UTIA YouTube channel. The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is composed of UT ...
- M.Sc. & PhD in Plant Agriculture (Thesis/Research)
It allows us to be very flexible with establishment of our research studies. Dr. Darren Robinson, Faculty Professor, Department of Plant Agriculture Hear more from Dr. Robinson Graduate students in my ...
- National Agriculture and Forestry Research Institute (NAFRI), Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry
NAFRI undertakes integrated agriculture, forestry, and fisheries research; develops methods, tools, and information packages; provides policy feedback; and coordinates and manages additional research.
- Three Kenyans among 30 women feted for outstanding research
Three Kenyans are among 30 African women scientists recognised by the Fondation L’Oréal and Unesco under the Women in Science Young Talents Sub-Saharan Africa Awards.
- Patanjali Organic Research Institute organises Yogahaar programme
JAMMU, Nov 16: ‘Yogahaar’ programme was completed on the 928th day of online voluntary camp organised by Patanjali Organic Research Institute (PORI), Haridwar ... farmer does not have to do extra work ...
- Research holds immense promise for sustainable agriculture
In a groundbreaking research, Dr Prashant Singh and his research team from the Department of Botany, Institute ... The discovery holds immense promise for sustainable agriculture by providing ...
- Organic agriculture farmers seek sustainability
TO boost the organic ... discovery of modern technologies so as not to fall behind in the global market. We must go on digital transformation now." Imelda Guillermo, Agricultural Training ...
