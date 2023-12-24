Protecting the respiratory tract from viral aerosols including Covid with a novel intranasal mask

Schematic and experimental design for MV@GEL as an intranasal mask to intercept viral aerosols and entrap virus. a The intranasal mask (MV@GEL) was composed of engineered cell-derived microsized vesicles (MV) with viral receptor and thermosensitive hydrogel with positive charges. It could be sprayed into the nasal cavity at room temperature and quickly transformed from the liquid state to the gel state at body temperature. The viral receptor of vesicles could help vesicles entrap the virus, and the thermosensitive hydrogel could prolong the retention time of vesicles in the nasal cavity. Once the negative viral aerosols were inhaled, the intranasal mask could perform the protective effect in the following steps: Step 1, the positively charged hydrogel could intercept the negatively charged viral aerosols presenting in airflow; Step 2, those viral aerosols could fuse with MV@GEL and release viruses into MV@GEL; Step 3, the embedded MV in MV@GEL could entrap those released viruses. b The protective effect of the intranasal mask was investigated from the following three aspects. 1. Mouse model: MV@GEL conferred strong protection against viral aerosol infection in the mouse nose and downstream lung; 2. Digital human nasal model: based on computerized tomography (CT) images of the human nasal cavity, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulation supported that viral aerosols could be intercepted in the human nasal cavity under MV@GEL protection; 3. Human respiratory tract model: connecting a realistic human nasal apparatus with human lung organoids and providing respiratory airflow by the pump; the human respiratory tract model was constructed and utilized to demonstrate the good performance of MV@GEL in protecting the lung organoids from viral aerosols.
Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-44134-w
Researchers from two State Key Laboratories in Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a novel intranasal mask to protect the respiratory tract from viral aerosols. It showed satisfactory protection in mouse model, digital human nasal model and human respiratory tract model.
The study was published in Nature Communications.
Respiratory infectious diseases massively impact global public health. The spread of these infectious diseases substantially relies on the transmission of aerosols to the respiratory tract. Utilizing face masks has been an important public health effort to reduce the rates of respiratory infections. However, the effectiveness of face masks is not sufficient for high-risk individuals.
To increase protection against viral aerosols, the researchers designed an intranasal mask (MV@GEL) that comprises a positively charged thermosensitive hydrogel and cell-derived microsized vesicles featuring viral receptors.
“The intranasal mask can be sprayed into the nasal cavity at room temperature and quickly transforms from the liquid state to the gel state at body temperature. Inside the nasal cavity, the positively charged hydrogel can intercept the negatively charged viral aerosols that present in the airflow, while the receptor on the vesicles can interact with the virus that is released from viral aerosols to MV@GEL, thereafter mediating the entrapment of virus for inactivation,” said Prof. MA Guanghui from IPE.
Upon displaying matching viral receptors, the intranasal masks showed satisfactory protection of the nasal cavity and lungs of mice from either SARS-CoV-2 aerosols or influenza A virus aerosols.
Using computerized tomography images of the human nasal cavity, researchers constructed a digital human nasal cavity model with which to conduct a computational fluid dynamics simulation.
“The simulation result showed that the intranasal mask could intercept 93.2% of viral aerosol particles in the nasal cavity, thus preventing those viral aerosol particles from entering the downstream lung,” said Prof. WANG Limin from IPE.
Additionally, researchers used 3D printing technology to fabricate an apparatus simulating the human nasal cavity. It was then connected to a culture of human lung organoids and provided respiratory airflow by a pump, thus serving as an integrated human respiratory tract model.
Using this integrated model, which anatomically replicated a human nasal cavity and closely mimicked infection in the human lung, researchers confirmed the potent protection offered by MV@GEL against viral aerosols and the great suitability of an intranasal mask in humans.
“The intranasal mask in our study can provide broad protection against multiple viral variant aerosols. This is because the binding of virus and viral receptor is independent of mutation,” said Prof. WEI wei from IPE. “Considering the viral receptor on the vesicle could be engineered easily, our MV@GEL system has the promising potential to be a flexible platform against various viral aerosols.”
A peer reviewer from Nature Communications called the research “very interesting and exciting” and said that “the proposed strategy could significantly improve the prevention of these infectious diseases and have a high impact on public health.”
Original Article: Pitt ChemE Researchers Design Active Materials for Self-regulating Soft Robots
More from: Chinese Academy of Sciences
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
MV@GEL
- 10 Best Gel Nail Polishes for 2023
Looking for the best gel nail polish on the market? Look no further. After extensive research and testing, we've compiled a list of the top gel nail polishes available. Gel nail polish is a ...
- Ohora Gel Nail Strips Review
These gel nail strips from Ohora deliver long-lasting beauty that withstands the test of time — up to an impressive 14 days without a single chip in sight. With their exclusive designs ...
- MV Agusta
MV Agusta’s just partnered up for “the most exclusive collaboration in the motorcycle world.” The artist responsible for this clean... Our favorite Schrianna-based bike brand has finally debuted that ...
- 35 Must-See Gel Nails Designs for Your Mood Board
Gel nails have become increasingly popular in recent years, and it's no surprise why. With their long-lasting durability, sleek and glossy finish, and the vast array of designs available, gel ...
- $19K worth of vaginal tightening gel syringes seized at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport: CBP
An illicit $19,000 shipment of injectable vaginal tightening gel from Hong Kong was intercepted by federal agents at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport last week, according to authorities. The delivery ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Intranasal mask
- Do a Few Sprays a Day Keep COVID Away?
While these sprays are interesting, innovative, and have some data suggesting they do something, they aren’t approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Though there are ways of getting them—usually ...
- Researchers develop novel intranasal mask to protect respiratory tract from viral aerosols
Researchers from two State Key Laboratories in Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a novel intranasal mask to protect the respiratory tract from ...
- Researchers develop novel intranasal mask to protect respiratory tract from viral aerosols
Researchers from two State Key Laboratories in Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed a novel intranasal mask to protect the respiratory tract ...
- Depuff Your Jawline in 30 Minutes With This Mask — 43% Off Today
The Stylia Toning Hydrogel Collagen Mask hydrates, rejuvenates and firms the skin, courtesy of key ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and collagen. Best of all? It’s on sale right now!
- Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Expects To Wear Face Mask At Least 4 More Weeks
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura said he has to wear a protective face mask for at least for more weeks because of broken nose.