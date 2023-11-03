The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is a public research university in London, England, and a member institution of the University of London
The Latest Bing News on:
London School of Economics Research
- Groundbreaking Research Reveals Combining Data Supercharges Mental Health Crisis Prediction
Researchers tracked 59,750 de-identified patient records over eight years, with a specific focus on predicting mental health crises within a 28-day timeframe. . Combined data boosts predictions: ...
- London on the brink: how the rental crisis is killing the capital – and how to fix it
Monthly asking rents across the capital have risen by almost a third since the height of the pandemic, taking the average advertised rent to a record £2,631 according to Rightmove. With the typical ...
- London School of Economics tarnished by links with the Gaddafi family
London School of Economics (LSE), one of the most renowned ... board” of an LSE affiliate called LSE Global Governance, a research outfit which claimed to have “pioneered research into ...
- KFAS and London School of Economics sign agreement
KUWAIT: The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) said that the cooperation agreement (Kuwait Program) with the London School of Economics and Political Science provides training ...
- newcleo and LSE announce partnership to support energy economics and policy research
newcleo, the Gen-IV nuclear technology company, and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) have signed a five-year partnership to conduct advanced research into the economics of ...
The Latest Bing News on:
London School of Economics Discovery
- London School of Economics tarnished by links with the Gaddafi family
Issues under scrutiny included LSE's agreement to accept a 1.5 million pounds donation to a school think tank on Global Governance from a Gaddafi family charity; the agreement of an LSE commercial ...
- A third of Americans believe the economy is a zero-sum game
So determined researchers Sahil Chinoy and Stefanie Stantcheva of Harvard University, Sandra Sequeira of the London School of Economics, and Nathan Nunn of the Vancouver School of Economics ...
- How London became the center of the world
Ricky Burdett, head of the London School of Economics’ cities program and a top adviser for the games, says the pieces are in place for a multidecade renewal project, like King’s Cross.
- Best universities in London 2024
4. London School of Economics and Political Science As a world leader in social sciences since 1895, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is a global hub of academic discussion.
- LSE Player
LSE Player is home to the latest films and podcasts from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Here you can watch videos on cutting edge research, find the award-winning LSE IQ podcast ...