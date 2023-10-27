Prussian blue could safely remove nanoplastics from water

via Korea Institute of Science and Technology
Microplastics can be removed by 99% with flocculants alone, without any additional equipment, by irradiating them with sunlight
Plastic waste breaks down over time into microplastics (<0.1 ?m). Microplastics smaller than 20 ?m cannot be removed in currently operating water treatment plants and must be agglomerated to a larger size and then removed. Iron (Fe) or aluminum (Al) based flocculants are used for this purpose, but they are not the ultimate solution as they remain in the water and cause severe toxicity to humans, requiring a separate treatment process.
Dr. Jae-Woo Choi of the Center for Water Cycle Research at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) has developed an eco-friendly metal-organic skeleton-based solid flocculant that can effectively aggregate nanoplastics under visible light irradiation.
Prussian blue, a metal-organic frameworks-based substance made by adding iron (III) chloride to a potassium ferrocyanide solution, is the first synthetic pigment used to dye jeans a deep blue color and has recently been used to adsorb cesium, a radioactive element, from Japanese nuclear plant wastewater. While conducting experiments on the removal of radioactive materials from water using Prussian blue, the KIST research team discovered that Prussian blue effectively aggregates microplastics under visible light irradiation.
The research team developed a material that can effectively remove microplastics by adjusting the crystal structure to maximize the aggregation efficiency of Prussian blue. When the developed material is irradiated with visible light, microplastics with a diameter of about 0.15 ?m (150 nm), which are difficult to remove using conventional filtration technology, can be agglomerated to a size about 4,100 times larger, making them easier to remove. In experiments, the researchers found that they were able to remove up to 99% of microplastics from water. The developed material is also capable of flocculating microplastics more than three times its own weight, outperforming the flocculation efficiency of conventional flocculants using iron or aluminum by about 250 times.
The material not only uses Prussian blue, which is harmless to the human body, but is also a solid flocculant, making it easy to recover residues in water. It also uses natural light as an energy source, enabling a low-energy process.
“This technology has a high potential for commercialization as a candidate material that can be applied to general rivers, wastewater treatment facilities, and water purification plants,” said Dr. Choi of KIST. “The developed material can be utilized not only for nanoplastics in water, but also to clean up radioactive cesium, thus providing safe water.” Meanwhile, Dr. Youngkyun Jung, the first author of the paper, said, “The principle of this material can be utilized to remove not only microplastics, but also a variety of contaminants in water systems.”
Original Article: Safely removing nanoplastics from water using ‘Prussian blue’, a pigment used to dye jeans
More from: Korea Institute of Science and Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Prussian blue removes nanoplastics
- Jeans can help the environment. Scientists reveal how
Scientists have discovered that an element in Prussian blue, a substance commonly used to give jeans their blue color, effectively accelerates the process of removing nanoplastics from water.
- Safely removing nanoplastics from water using 'Prussian blue', a pigment used to dye jeans
The material not only uses Prussian blue, which is harmless to the human body, but is also a solid flocculant, making it easy to recover residues in water. It also uses natural light as an energy ...
- Zinc-doped Prussian blue nanozyme serves as all-in-one copper sensor
The study was published in the journal Small. In this study, the researchers developed an all-in-one nanozyme based on zinc-doped Prussian blue nanoparticles (ZnPB NPs). The signal generated by ...
- Jupiter police remove sunken sailboat Blue Moon from Intracoastal Waterway near Harbourside Place
JUPITER — Waterfront residents within eyeshot of the rusted abandoned sailboat called Blue Moon called on Jupiter police for months to remove the vessel from the Intracoastal Waterway before it ...
- Blue Jays Players Surprised by Manager’s Decision to Remove Starter José Berríos Early
The Blue Jays were eliminated from the playoffs after losing Game 2 to the Twins on Wednesday, and some Toronto players criticized manager John Schneider’s decision to take starting ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Flocculating microplastics
- Safely Removing Nanoplastics from Water Using ‘Prussian Blue’
In experiments, the researchers found that they were able to remove up to 99 percent of microplastics from water. The developed material is also capable of flocculating microplastics more than three ...
- Safely removing nanoplastics from water using 'Prussian blue', a pigment used to dye jeans
In experiments, the researchers found that they were able to remove up to 99% of microplastics from water. The developed material is also capable of flocculating microplastics more than three ...
- Safely Removing Nanoplastics From Water Using “Prussian Blue”, a Pigment Used To Dye Jeans
Prussian blue, a pigment used to dye jeans, could be the basis of a new, environmentally friendly way to effectively remove microplastics from water.
- Microplastics Are Found in Cave Water and Sediment, Says SLU Research
Reserved for members of the media. In two recent papers, Saint Louis University researchers report finding high concentrations of microplastics present in a Missouri cave system that had been closed ...
- Japanese study detects microplastics in clouds, potentially altering the climate
A team of Japanese scientists analyzed cloud water sampled at Mount Fuij and other Japanese mountains summits from 1300 to 3776 meters in altitude to search for microplastics. A microplastic is ...