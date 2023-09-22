Ultrasound can change brain functions for up to an hour

The targeted use of ultrasound technology can bring about significant changes in brain function that could pave the way towards treatment of conditions such as depression, addiction, or anxiety, a new study suggests.

Research by neuroscientists at the University of Plymouth explored the impacts of an emerging technique called transcranial ultrasound stimulation (TUS).

Typically, ultrasound examinations involve diffuse broad beams of ultrasound being used to create images while leaving the target tissue unaffected.

However, focusing the beams through TUS can increase the pressure in the target region and change the way neurons communicate with one another.

Writing in Nature Communications, the research team say a study involving 24 healthy adults showed that TUS can induce significant changes in GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) concentration within the brain’s posterior cingulate cortex in the hour following ultrasound treatment.

The study also showed that in the hour following the TUS treatment, the way the posterior cingulate cortex communicates with the rest of the brain was also profoundly altered.

However, the changes were not consistent across all areas with GABA levels not being altered in the anterior cingulate cortex, another cortical area equally related to psychiatric conditions but underlying different cognitive functions, particularly related to decision making, learning and attention regulation.

The research team – which also included experts from the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, University College London, Radboud University Nijmegen, and University of Oxford – say the study represents an important first step in the generation of clinical applications that could use ultrasound to treat mental health disorders.

They say the study provides evidence that TUS works in humans and that changes in the brain are reversible, although much more work will need to be done before it can be applied in a clinical setting.

They are already exploring whether TUS can be used to change the dopaminergic system, which could potentially alter how people make decisions, learn, and are motivated to engage in certain behaviours relevant to addiction.