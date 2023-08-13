The University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (UW–Milwaukee, UWM, or Milwaukee) is a public urban research university in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Research
- Wisconsin approves $342M funding for state and higher education projects
Included was funding for a dentistry school upgrade at Marquette University and a juvenile correctional facility in Milwaukee County.
- UWM is in the home stretch raising money for the most advanced Great Lakes research vessel
UWM’s new ship is still in the fundraising phase, but when built, it will be the most technologically advanced freshwater research vessel in the U.S.
- The first GOP debate is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Here's why that matters
In a few weeks, all eyes will be on Milwaukee, Wisconsin as ... director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He said that since the presidential election ...
- The first GOP debate is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Here's why that matters
In a few weeks, all eyes will be on Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the 2024 Republican ... director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He said that since the ...
- University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee is one of more than 800 institutions with graduate schools surveyed by U.S. News on an annual basis. University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee confers degrees through ...
The Latest Bing News on:
University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Discovery
- Mermaid Echo, the real-life mermaid promoting conservation efforts of the Great Lakes
Mermaid Echo is a performer and environmental educator in Milwaukee trying to preserve the Great Lakes ecosystem.
- Pivotal discovery in sensor technology to combat water contamination and more
Researchers have developed an innovative method for screening sensors to detect heavy metals, bacteria and other agents in water. This method could lead to mass manufacturing of sensors that provide ...
- Dairyland getaway: From tiny towns to new Art of Cheese fest, the best Wisconsin stops for cheese lovers
Wisconsin is a cheese lover's paradise, and there are plenty of dairy farms, small cheese shops and festivals for foodies to indulge.
- The first GOP debate is being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Here's why that matters
In a few weeks, all eyes will be on Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the 2024 ... director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He said that since the presidential ...
- University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee is one of more than 800 institutions with graduate schools surveyed by U.S. News on an annual basis. University of Wisconsin--Milwaukee confers degrees through ...