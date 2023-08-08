A breakthrough to revolutionize polymer plastics recycling

via Bing Image Creator
UF-led research makes major leap toward greener future
A team of researchers led by BRENT SUMERLIN, the George B. Butler Professor in the Department of Chemistry, has made a breakthrough with the potential to transform how we recycle plastics. Their innovative approach to working with polymers has led them to develop a new method for recycling that promises to lower the energy requirement without sacrificing the quality of the plastic.
It’s no secret that the U.S. and the Earth at large have a pressing plastic problem. Despite a meteoric rise in usage over the past few decades, only about 10% of our plastic currently ends up getting recycled.
“Our work is a response to the call to action proposed by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals,” said Sumerlin. “New recycling strategies have become imperative to reduce the negative impact of plastic on the environment.”
The plastic recycling process typically involves three key stages: collection, sorting, and reprocessing. Collection of consumer waste relies on individuals placing recyclables into designated bins, which are later picked up by recycling collectors. Subsequently, sorting takes place at recycling plants, where workers organize the collected plastics to sift away the non-plastic materials and group similar plastics together for reprocessing.
Sumerlin’s team targeted the problems often encountered in the final reprocessing stage, where the sorted plastics are typically broken down into smaller pieces before being melted together and molded to create new products. This approach often produces lower-quality recycled plastic, as the polymer molecules that comprise these plastics are broken down into shorter segments.
Instead of this industry-standard thermal reprocessing, Sumerlin’s team explored a different approach called chemical recycling. Their experimental yet promising strategy induces depolymerization of the polymers so that they revert completely back to the much smaller monomer molecules from which they were originally made. The resulting monomer can then be used to prepare new polymers with similar or better properties than the plastics from which they were derived.
While this approach has already proven to be industrially feasible, Sumerlin’s team of graduate students developed a completely new method that dramatically lowers the energy required to achieve depolymerization. This experimental work was carried out by a team of researchers in Sumerlin’s group and was led by graduate students JAMES YOUNG and RHYS HUGHES.
“Not only does this allow recycling of plastics with less energy, but it also enables access to plastics of even better quality,” said Sumerlin.
Polymer research at UF has continued to receive significant attention and funding in recent years. In April, Sumerlin and colleague AUSTIN EVANS received a prestigious MURI Grant from the Department of Defense to propel their research in this field. These groundbreaking discoveries may be just the first steps toward unlocking the full potential of polymers. For now, thanks to the efforts of Sumerlin and his team, the future of recycling is ablaze with possibilities, promising a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.
Original Article: Breakthrough Polymer Research Promises to Revolutionize Recycling
More from: University of Florida
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Polymers recycling
- Breakthrough polymer research promises to revolutionize recycling
A team of researchers led by Brent Sumerlin, the George B. Butler Professor in the University of Florida Department of Chemistry, has made a breakthrough with the potential to transform how we recycle ...
- His Recycling Symbol Is Everywhere. The E.P.A. Says It Shouldn’t Be.
The agency wants to stop using the “chasing arrows” logo on plastics that can’t be recycled. The man who designed it more than 50 years ago agrees that the symbol has been misused.
- New Mexico plastics fire that released hazardous pollutants could smolder for days
Firefighters in Albuquerque, New Mexico have contained a plastics fire that prompted a health alert about hazardous air pollution.
- Polyplastics Launches Engineering Plastics Recycling Initiative
The Duracycle sustainability initiative targets a 100% recycling rate for engineering plastics as part of the Japanese supplier’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
- The Myth Of Ocean Waste And Plastics
Marine waste exists in oceans due to human actions such as waste discharge from dumps near coasts or riverbanks, litter on beaches, tourist/recreational use of the coast, fishing activities and ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Chemical recycling
- Green Pulse Podcast: Putting people at the centre of the plastic waste crisis
Plastic's risks to the environment and human health far outweigh the benefits. Read more at straitstimes.com.
- Controversial 'Forever Chemicals' Could Be Phased Out In Australia Under New Restrictions. Here's What You Need To Know
There's growing global concern about potential risks to human health and the environment from a group of industrial chemicals commonly known as PFAS ...
- Column: Should We Call it Advanced, Chemical, or Molecular Recycling?
What's in a name? It depends on who you ask, but "advanced" seems to be emerging as the preferred descriptor of a host of new recycling technologies. Let's find out how the public views them.
- Breakthrough polymer research promises to revolutionize recycling
A team of researchers led by Brent Sumerlin, the George B. Butler Professor in the University of Florida Department of Chemistry, has made a breakthrough with the potential to transform how we recycle ...
- SC attorney general sues chemical manufacturers over ‘forever chemical’ pollution
SC Attorney General Alan Wilson is taking aim at the manufacturers of “forever chemicals,’’ toxic compounds found increasingly in the Palmetto State ...