Using facial recognition to identify dolphins and whales

(Photo credit: Claire Lacey, Marine Mammal Research Program, HIMB)
A new tool uses facial recognition technology to identify individual whales and dolphins in the wild across 24 species. The research was led by University of Hawaii at Monoa Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) PhD student Philip Patton and published in Methods in Ecology and Evolution.
“From a conservation standpoint it is really useful to be able to recognize the same individuals over time because you can see what areas the individuals use,” said Patton. “You can also use this information to estimate population size and population trends.”
This multi-species photo-identification model based on a state-of-the-art method in human facial recognition was created for a Kaggle competition organized by Happywhale.com that challenged engineers to develop a tool that could individually identify whales and dolphins using an algorithm. The algorithm engineers developed can identify characteristics such as scarring, pigmentation, size and more on individual dolphins and whales.
Accelerating information gathering process
The UH Monoa Marine Mammal Research Program studies these species using photography to inform management and conservation efforts for marine mammals in Hawaii.
“When we go out and do these surveys like taking pictures of them out in the field, using an algorithm like this we can really speed up the information gathering process,” said Patton. “Once we get back to the lab we can run our photos through the algorithm and it will tell us who is there and then we immediately have some information to judge things like population, space use, etc. which are important for conserving Hawaiian whales and dolphins.”
Ecologically, dolphins are very social, and this new tool provides a way to observe dolphin social behavior in a non-invasive way.
“You can actually learn a lot of information from just recognizing the same individual over time and noting where you saw it,” said Patton.
The publication is the product of a massive collaboration, with 56 researchers from around the globe sharing their valuable image data—representing six continents and 24 species—to advance cetacean research and conservation.
Original Article: Individual whale, dolphin ID using facial recognition tech
More from: University of Hawaii
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Multi-species photo-identification
- NC’s new photo ID requirement could cause confusion in the 2024 election | Opinion
By Ned Barnett NC voters will be required to present a valid photo ID starting this year. John D. Simmons Charlotte Observer file photo During a Feb. 3 North Carolina Supreme Court hearing ...
- Individual whale, dolphin ID using facial recognition tech
A new tool uses facial recognition technology to identify individual whales and dolphins in the wild across 24 species. The research was led by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Hawaiʻi Institute of ...
- Invasive species
The Galápagos Islands are a remote archipelago in the Pacific Ocean home to a wide variety of unique flora and fauna species. Newsweek magazine delivered to your door Unlimited access to Newsweek ...
- What bird is this? These five species are the most likely to be at your feeder
Don’t take the birds in your backyard for granted. Beyond eating bugs or invasive plant seeds, backyard birds provide people with joy and wonder, said Geoff LeBaron, Christmas Bird Count ...
- 'Exceptional Discovery': New Crocodile Newt Species Looks Like A Cartoon With Its Bright Colors [Photo]
But about a year ago, in May 2022, researchers discovered the species at Ngoc Linh Mountain, Kon Tum Province in Central Vietnam. A photo of the species shared by Pensoft Publishers on Twitter ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Facial recognition of animals
- Around Town: Pageant of Masters parade, costume contest is Saturday
News briefs and calendar items from around Coastal Orange County, this week from the cities of Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Santa Ana.
- FDA Inspections Face Overhaul
As part of agency initiatives to strengthen its oversight of human food and food products, FDA is revising inspection and compliance programs for drugs and medical products, at home and abroad. While ...
- You’ve heard of facial recognition for humans, but what about dolphins and whales?
H ONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New facial recognition technology is helping scientists identify whales and dolphins across 24 species in the wild. The new technology was developed by University of Hawaii ...
- Lifeline Animal Project Calls on Community to Help Save Animals
Community members can help by fostering cats and dogs and volunteering to spend time with shelter animals. Lifeline offers foster programs from as short as a day to a period of weeks. Volunteers can ...
- Bunning’s Surveillance Of Shoppers Causes Outrage
Have you ever felt like you were being watched? Apparently, if you are a shopper at Bunnings, you most likely will be monitored in some form. Shared in an Australian Reddit page, a shopper posted a ...