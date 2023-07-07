Using captured CO2 to extract precious metals out of electronic waste

via AI.Nony.Mous
U of T researcher Gisele Azimi is bringing battery recycling to a new level, using captured carbon dioxide to harvest the precious metals used for green technologies.
Azimi, a University of Toronto professor and the Canada Research Chair for Urban Mining Innovations, has pioneered a method to separate critical metals from electronic waste like batteries, and wind turbine materials.
“These are the materials that are needed for transferring our society towards a carbon free era. But there are limited resources available for these materials,” says Azimi.
Recycling electronic waste provides an efficient avenue to gain these vital resources, where they are found at a rate of 20 to 38%. Conventionally mined ores typically only contain 1 to 2% concentrations of rare earth metals. International investment in recycling is growing, as the capacity and technologies for electronics recycling improve.
“There are countries, and Canada is one of the leaders, that are really looking at this and they understand importance of enabling recycling to our society,” she says.
The recycling technique her team has honed involves heating and pressurizing CO2, transforming it into a supercritical fluid. In this state, it can be used to dissolve and extract critical metals from their surroundings. The big advantage of CO2 is that you don’t have to get it very hot to initiate this conversion – only to about 30 degrees Celsius.
To refine and better understand this supercritical fluid recycling process, Azimi approached the Canadian Light Source synchrotron at the University of Saskatchewan. The results from this investigation were recently published in the journal Inorganic Chemistry.
Currently able to extract metals from car batteries, wind turbine magnets, fluorescent bulbs and many things in between, Azimi and her collaborators continue to push the boundaries of their method and carbon-negative recycling. They are working with industry partners on piloting the technique and improving profitability, and have set their sights on recovering gold and copper from circuit boards.
Original Article: Recycling precious metals from electronic waste with captured CO2
More from: University of Toronto | University of Saskatchewan
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Supercritical fluid recycling process
- Recycling precious metals from electronic waste with captured carbon dioxide
Gisele Azimi is bringing battery recycling to a new level, using captured carbon dioxide to harvest the precious metals used for green technologies. Azimi, a University of Toronto professor and the ...
- Germany to Get Europe’s Largest Advanced Recycling Plant
Process uses supercritical steam to convert plastics As shown in the video, Mura's Hydrothermal Plastic Recycling Solution (HydroPRS) advanced recycling process uses supercritical steam to convert ...
- Chemical Recycling Process Breaks Down Polycarbonate in 20 Minutes at Room Temperature
Addressing the need to create robust feedstocks of post-use plastics, researchers at the UK’s University of Bath have developed a rapid chemical recycling process that breaks down polycarbonates ...
- Researchers determine quantitative composition of ultrahigh-pressure fluid in deep subduction zones
Depending on their geochemical properties, they can be further divided into water-rich fluids, water-bearing melts, and supercritical fluids. Formed amidst high temperature and pressure ...
- News tagged with recycling process
Used nuclear fuel can be recycled, and scientists are working to understand how radiation affects this recycling process. ... When it comes to recycling are you a wishcycler? No, I didn't know ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Critical metals recovery
- Neometals' vanadium recovery plant set for later FID
PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The joint venture (JV) partners for the proposed vanadium recovery project (VRP1 ... a 72.5% interest in VRP1 with Critical Metals, said on Friday that the special ...
- Neometals' vanadium recovery plant set for later FID
PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The joint venture (JV) partners for the proposed vanadium recovery project (VRP1 ... a 72.5% interest in VRP1 with Critical Metals, said on Friday that the special ...
- Aqua Metals finishes Li AquaRefining recycling pilot
The company says it has completed the pilot facility commissioning with the recovery of cobalt and manganese dioxide ... and intensive chemicals with electricity to separate critical metals from spent ...
- Aqua Metals Successfully Completes Li AquaRefining Pilot, Advances Towards Commercial-Scale Lithium Battery Recycling Operations
The Company completed the pilot facility commissioning with the recovery of both cobalt and ... recycling with electricity to separate the critical metals from spent lithium batteries.
- EnviroGold Announces Positive Pilot Plant Results Confirming Efficacy of Metals Recovery Technology
and generated a pregnant leach liquor suitable for the recovery of critical metals via conventional solvent extraction (SX) or ion exchange (IX). The head grade from the 500 kg of Hellyer tailings ...