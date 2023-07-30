Sparking major advancements in the Fourth Industrial Revolution with HADAR

Machine perception is like a robot’s ability to understand its surroundings using sophisticated sensors.

The latest versions of these use technologies like sonar, radar, and LiDAR in addition to cameras, but it gets tricky when there are too many smart devices or ‘agents’ involved. The idea of using heat signals, which are everywhere, might help simplify this. The problem with heat signals is that they give blurry images, famously called the ‘ghosting effect,’ because objects and their surroundings are always giving off and scattering heat. This means that thermal vision isn’t very specific and has difficulty measuring distance, which is essential for navigation, even when paired with artificial intelligence (AI).

In this paper, we’re suggesting a new technology we call HADAR (Heat-Assisted Detection And Ranging) that can overcome these problems. Not only can HADAR see details and depth in the dark as if it were daytime, but it can also perceive more physical features than traditional color (RGB) or thermal vision can. This could help develop a machine perception that’s more aware of the physical laws at play and doesn’t need any help to operate. We’ve worked out the theory behind HADAR and figured out its limits based on the fundamental nature of light. When used at night, HADAR’s ability to measure distances is better than thermal vision and almost as good as color vision in daylight. Our automated HADAR technique also sets a new standard for temperature accuracy, surpassing current techniques. This breakthrough could spark major advancements in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, like autonomous navigation and better interactions between humans and robots.

Now, speculating on the potential impacts of this technology:

1. Autonomous Navigation: With HADAR’s capability to provide detailed vision in darkness and accurately measure distances, it could revolutionize autonomous navigation systems. This might mean safer self-driving cars that can operate efficiently at any time of day or night, and in various weather conditions.

2. Improved Human-Robot Interaction: By perceiving physical attributes beyond the current capabilities, robots could interact more naturally with humans and their environment, making them more integrated into our daily lives.

3. Industry 4.0: As Industry 4.0 involves the integration of automated, intelligent systems, HADAR could potentially enable new levels of automation in industries like manufacturing, logistics, and more.

4. Surveillance and Security: The technology could provide better nighttime surveillance capabilities, potentially increasing security in various contexts.

5. Search and Rescue: HADAR could prove incredibly useful in nighttime or low-visibility search and rescue operations, potentially saving more lives.

6. Environmental Monitoring: It could revolutionize temperature monitoring and data gathering in environmental studies, aiding in climate change research and other environmental studies.

