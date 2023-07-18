AI impression of orbiting particle spun by a rotating light beam.
Image courtesy of Matan Yah Ben Zion.
Breakthrough Uses Lasers to Mimic Biological and Meteorological Systems
A team of scientists has devised a system that replicates the movement of naturally occurring phenomena, such as hurricanes and algae, using laser beams and the spinning of microscopic rotors.
The breakthrough, reported in the journal Nature Communications, reveals new ways that living matter can be reproduced on a cellular scale.
“Living organisms are made of materials that actively pump energy through their molecules, which produce a range of movements on a larger cellular scale,” explains Matan Yah Ben Zion, a doctoral student in New York University’s Department of Physics at the time of the work and one of the paper’s authors. “By engineering cellular-scale machines from the ground up, our work can offer new insights into the complexity of the natural world.”
The research centers on vortical flows, which appear in both biological and meteorological systems, such as algae or hurricanes. Specifically, particles move into orbital motion in the flow generated by their own rotation, resulting in a range of complex interactions.
To better understand these dynamics, the paper’s authors, who also included Alvin Modin, an NYU undergraduate at the time of the study and now a doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University, and Paul Chaikin, an NYU physics professor, sought to replicate them at their most basic level. To do so, they created tiny micro-rotors—about 1/10th the width of a strand of human hair—to move micro-particles using a laser beam (Chaikin and his colleagues devised this process in a previous work).
The researchers found that the rotating particles mutually affected each other into orbital motion, with striking similarities to dynamics observed by other scientists in “dancing” algae—algae groupings that move in concert with each other.
In addition, the NYU team found that the spins of the particles reciprocate as the particles orbit.
“The spins of the synthetic particles reciprocate in the same fashion as that observed in algae—in contrast to previous work with artificial micro-rotors,” explains Ben Zion, now a researcher at Tel Aviv University. “So we were able to reproduce synthetically—and on the micron scale—an effect that is seen in living systems.”
“Collectively, these findings suggest that the dance of algae can be reproduced in a synthetic system, better establishing our understanding of living matter,” he adds.
Original Article: Analogous to Algae: Scientists Move Toward Engineering Living Matter by Manipulating Movement of Microparticles
More from: New York University | Tel Aviv University | Johns Hopkins University
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Cellular-scale machines
- Soracom intros trio of generative AI services for cellular IoT customers
KDDI-owned Soracom has introduced three services to help IoT users to take advantage of new generative AI capabilities. T ...
- How Cellphones Connect Us All
A new Natural History Museum exhibition explores how the devices link us to Earth and to a network of people worldwide involved in their supply chain ...
- Revolutionizing Drug Design with Light-Activated Tiny Machines
Calcium signaling is a key mechanism through which cells “talk” to one another to coordinate vital biological processes such as immune activation, muscular contraction, hormone release, neuronal ...
- Light-activated molecular machines get cells 'talking'
Scientists have used light-activated molecular machines to induce ... control the strength of the cellular response. "This is mechanical action at the molecular scale," Tour said.
- Designing New Drugs Using Mechanical Control over Cellular Processes
The ability to intervene in cellular processes with a molecular-level mechanical stimulus could be game-changing.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Synthetic systems
- Synthetic Biology (SynBio) in Drug Discovery and Next-generation Therapeutics
The SynBio field has evolved well over the past two decades, with significant technology disruptions leading to new opportunities and remarkable growth potential. Advances in SynBio technologies have ...
- How to Measure The Personality of Your AI System
Computer scientists have worked out how to measure and change AI personality traits, raising ethical issues over how to use these synthetic personalities.
- Dan Lee: Synthetic human embryonic tissue - a bridge too far?
Gene therapy enables children with severe genetically related problems with their immune systems, who prior to the development ... country and the United Kingdom have successfully created synthetic ...
- Evolution is the right of all life forms – even synthetic ones
Researchers led by Jay T. Lennon at Indiana University in Bloomington, U.S., attempted to understand how a synthetic life-form would adapt or evolve over time, especially in situations where the raw ...
- Synthetic biology is set to revolutionise healthcare
From diabetes to cancer to spinal cord injuries, synthetic biology may be the panacea to many ills as it allows scientists to construct biological parts and even organisms ...