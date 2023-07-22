Nanjing Medical University (NMU) is a university in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China.
The Latest Bing News on:
Nanjing Medical University Research
- New compound shows promise in stopping breast cancer metastasis
Researchers from the University of Liverpool have created a biomedical compound that has the potential to stop the spread of breast cancer. A recently published paper details these early findings.
- Scientists make promising discovery in fight against breast cancer
Researchers from the University of Liverpool have created a biomedical compound that has the potential to stop the spread of breast cancer. The paper, "Targeted Destruction of S100A4 Inhibits ...
- Chinese researchers considering more ways to manage diabetes using platinum
Platinum continues to demonstrate its importance in medical applications, particularly in continuous glucose monitoring devices that enable people to manage their Type 1 and 2 diabetes in real-time.
- University of Liverpool scientists make promising discovery in fight against breast cancer
Scientists from the Chemistry and Biochemistry Departments at the University of Liverpool and Nanjing Medical School in China have discovered a possible way to block proteins produced in the body when ...
- MUSC Health-University Medical Center
Scores are based on surveys taken from this hospital’s inpatients after they were discharged inquiring about different aspects of their stay. The scores are not used in the Best Hospitals rankings.
The Latest Bing News on:
Nanjing Medical University Discovery
- Scientists make promising discovery in fight against breast cancer
Researchers from the University of Liverpool have created a biomedical compound that has the potential to stop the spread of breast cancer. The paper, "Targeted Destruction of S100A4 Inhibits ...
- University of Liverpool scientists make promising discovery in fight against breast cancer
Scientists from the Chemistry and Biochemistry Departments at the University of Liverpool and Nanjing Medical School in China have discovered a possible way to block proteins produced in the body when ...
- MUSC Health-University Medical Center
Scores are based on surveys taken from this hospital’s inpatients after they were discharged inquiring about different aspects of their stay. The scores are not used in the Best Hospitals rankings.
- SunHo Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of a Potential First-in-class Immunocytokine IBB0979
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunho-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-phase-iii-clinical-trial-of-a-potential-first-in-class-immunocytokine-ibb0979-301883084.html ...
- University of Utah Health
MyChart is a secure, online health management tool that connects University of Utah Health Patients to portions of their personal medical record and University Health Plan members to their insurance ...