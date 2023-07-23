An AI-based tracking and early-warning system for viral pandemics

A new Scripps Research machine-learning system tracks how epidemic viruses evolve. This technology could have predicted the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 “variants of concern” (VOCs) ahead of their official designations by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Credit: Graphic made using BioRender.com
Machine-learning system effectively predicts emergence of prominent variants
Scripps Research scientists have developed a machine-learning system—a type of artificial intelligence (AI) application—that can track the detailed evolution of epidemic viruses and predict the emergence of viral variants with important new properties.
In a paper in Cell Patterns on July 21, 2023, the scientists demonstrated the system by using data on recorded SARS-CoV-2 variants and COVID-19 mortality rates. They showed that the system could have predicted the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 “variants of concern” (VOCs) ahead of their official designations by the World Health Organization (WHO). Their findings point to the possibility of using such a system in real-time to track future viral pandemics.
“There are rules of pandemic virus evolution that we have not understood but can be discovered, and used in an actionable sense by private and public health organizations, through this unprecedented machine-learning approach,” says study senior author William Balch, PhD, professor in the Department of Molecular Medicine at Scripps Research.
The co-first authors of the study were Salvatore Loguercio, PhD, a staff scientist in the Balch lab at the time of the study, and currently a staff scientist at the Scripps Research Translational Institute; and Ben Calverley, PhD, a postdoctoral research associate in the Balch lab.
The Balch lab specializes in the development of computational, often AI-based methods to illuminate how genetic variations alter the symptoms and spread of diseases. For this study, they applied their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. They developed machine-learning software, using a strategy called Gaussian process-based spatial covariance, to relate three data sets spanning the course of the pandemic: the genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 variants found in infected people worldwide, the frequencies of those variants, and the global mortality rate for COVID-19.
“This computational method used data from publicly available repositories,” Loguercio says. “But it can be applied to any genetic mapping resource.”
The software enabled the researchers to track sets of genetic changes appearing in SARS-CoV-2 variants around the world. These changes—typically trending towards increased spread rates and decreased mortality rates—signified the virus’ adaptations to lockdowns, mask wearing, vaccines, increasing natural immunity in the global population, and the relentless competition among SARS-CoV-2 variants themselves.
“We could see key gene variants appearing and becoming more prevalent, as the mortality rate also changed, and all this was happening weeks before the VOCs containing these variants were officially designated by the WHO,” Balch says.
He and his team showed that they could use this SARS-CoV-2 tracking system as an early warning “anomaly detector” for gene variants associated with significant changes in viral spread and mortality rates.
“One of the big lessons of this work is that it is important to take into account not just a few prominent variants, but also the tens of thousands of other undesignated variants, which we call the ‘variant dark matter,’” Balch says.
A similar system could be used to track the detailed evolution of future viral pandemics in real time, the researchers note. In principle, it would enable scientists to predict changes in a pandemic’s trajectory—for example, big increases in infection rates—in time to adopt appropriate public health countermeasures.
Balch and his colleagues also envision the use of their approach to better understand virus biology and thereby enhance the development of treatments and vaccines. Currently they are using their AI system to uncover key details of how different SARS-CoV-2 proteins worked together in the evolution of the pandemic.
“This system and its underlying technical methods have many possible future applications,” Calverley says.
Original Article: Scripps Research scientists develop AI-based tracking and early-warning system for viral pandemics
More from: The Scripps Research Institute
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Variants of concern
- WHO confirms Omicron (B.1.1.529) as a SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern
and Variant of Concern (VOC). A SARS-CoV-2 VOI is a SARS-CoV-2 variant: • with genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease ...
- Researchers warn after 25 types of toxic flame retardant found in human breast milk: ‘Disturbing’
Toxic flame retardants have been found in human breast milk, research has revealed. A new peer-reviewed study published in the Environmental Pollution journal has identified 25 types of toxic flame ...
- The different types of bankruptcy with their meanings and definitions
Types of bankruptcy filings There are six types of bankruptcy ... Is this company more valuable if it continues as a going concern, or is it more valuable to creditors if it's liquidated?" says ...
- Study: AI machine could be used to track evolution of next pandemic
Scripps Research said Friday its scientists have developed a machine-learning system that could help track the evolution of epidemic viruses and predict the emergence of variants.
- Discover dabbles with two types of delinquency
In the credit card business, delinquency means not paying on time. In the real world, it means behaving badly. Discover Financial Services , a large U.S. credit card issuer, is dabbling with a bit of ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nano factory
- 8 Year Old Tata Nano Restored, Looks Factory Fresh
In this latest video, an 8 year old Tata Nano has been restored to make it look like a brand-new car. Here are the details.
- Chipmaker Giant TSMC Warns of a Rough Road
The semiconductor market is about to hit some headwinds, according to the sector's most valuable player. TSMC, the world's largest ...
- Check The Back Of Your Junk Drawer Because There’s An Old-School iPhone Worth Up To $278K
Open up those crusty junk drawers and start scrounging around for your old Apple products, girls, ‘cos it looks like you might be sitting on a fortune. Catch me praying that my old iPhone or green ...
- Elon Musk has added a sixth company to his roster with the launch of xAI. Here's a look at his management style over the years.
Elon Musk's employees have said he's prone to micromanaging and "rage-firing" and his biographer recently said he occasionally goes into "demon mode." ...
- Maximum's The Word
Three weeks after Mamata began her agitation, the tug of war for land continues to play out at Tata Motors' Nano factory compound in Singur. "Distressed at the limited clarity," the Tatas are ...