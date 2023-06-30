Using AI to create microscopic particles which can effectively transport medicines to precisely target and treat diseased cells

via Cardiff University
New research from Cardiff University, in collaboration with Astra Zeneca, used artificial intelligence to create microscopic particles which can effectively transport medicines to precisely target and treat diseased cells.
The team say their work has potential future applications in treating genetic diseases and cancer as well as infectious disease.
Professor Arwyn T Jones, Cardiff University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical sciences, said: “We are continually looking for new and improved ways of delivering drugs around the human body. Nanoparticles are tiny particles that can act as microscopic shuttles to transport and deliver therapeutic molecules – medications —around the body to reach the specific site that needs therapeutic intervention.
“By taking these drug molecules to the right location in the body, the nanoparticles can help to treat several different diseases.”
This collaborative study used AI to design a bespoke nanoparticle to deliver a drug molecule, called mRNA, to cancer cells. This AI-designed nanoparticle was then proven to be more effective as a delivery shuttle compared with other prototypes.
“This research showed that machine learning and artificial intelligence can form an integral part of the design process for constructing more effective nano therapeutics.
“Whilst the nanoparticle generated through this study was within a narrow field of biomedical research, the new technique — based on computational learning and subsequent design of a new nanoparticle shuttle — was proven to be effective. This means this new technique could be used to analyze and design thousands of different types of nanoparticles and deliver hundreds of different types of therapeutic molecules to target a very wide range of diseases,” added Professor Jones.
Nanoparticles are currently used in medical treatment, however scientists manufacture and test often hundreds of nanoparticle designs before identifying the best one – a process that can take years. This new method shows how AI can rapidly accelerate the development of nanoparticles.
“This approach gains information on how cells and proteins in cells regulate the performance of nanoparticles as drug delivery agents. It clearly demonstrates that machine learning can make a significant contribution to efficiently design more effective nanotherapeutics to better target and treat disease,” added Professor Jones.
Original Article: AI-generated nanoparticles prove capable of delivering modern medicines to diseased cells
More from: Cardiff University
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Nanoparticle drug delivery
- AI-generated nanoparticles prove capable of delivering modern medicines to diseased cells
New research from Cardiff University, in collaboration with Astra Zeneca, used artificial intelligence to create microscopic particles that can effectively transport medicines to precisely target and ...
- Breakthrough as new treatment can kill cancer while leaving healthy cells intact - study
The nanoparticle approach, however ... The study, he added, provides a fresh and significant platform for a "complimentary anticancer drug and a smart delivery vesicle". He went on to suggest the work ...
- 2nd Lipid Nanoparticle Development Europe Summit
Elevate your scalability and GMP compliance for quality large scale development and manufacturability ...
- New nanoparticle design may improve mRNA vaccine treatments for cancer
Researchers have designed a new nanoparticle that was shown to more effectively deliver a cancer-fighting mRNA vaccine to mice. The study’s results may lead to the development of better vaccines to ...
- Labyrinthine lipid nanoparticles may boost RNA delivery
Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or ... meetings A complicated sequence of events follows once an RNA drug is injected into ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
AI-designed nanoparticle
- AI-generated nanoparticles prove capable of delivering modern medicines to diseased cells
New research from Cardiff University, in collaboration with Astra Zeneca, used artificial intelligence to create microscopic particles that can effectively transport medicines to precisely target and ...
- BioSig expands R&D for machine learning, AI for cardiac arrhythmia treatment
BioSig Technologies (Nasdaq:BSGM) announced that it entered a collaboration with Reified Labs to advance its R&D efforts.
- AI is about to remake the pharmaceutical industry
For years, billions of dollars have been poured into bringing AI into the drug development process. Finally, it seems the cash might be paying off. Medicines designed by AI for conditions including ...
- A simple urine test for low-cost cancer diagnosis
The paper-based diagnostic, which can be read without sophisticated equipment, could also be designed to reveal whether a tumor has metastasized or recurred.
- AI-made drug starts human trials
We've curated insightful analysis on how generative AI is being used to make drugs more efficiently than traditional methods.