New adaptive algorithms as well as intuitive AI methods for adjusting personal sound exactly to your taste

Credit: Fraunhofer IDMT/Anika Bödecker
The Oldenburg Branch for Hearing, Speech and Audio Technology HSA of the Fraunhofer IDMT has developed adaptive algorithms as well as intuitive methods for adjusting personal sound.
Developing an audio device that offers optimum sound experience to all people is not easy. The great challenge is that each person has their own listening preferences. For this reason, the Oldenburg Branch for Hearing, Speech and Audio Technology HSA of the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology IDMT has developed adaptive algorithms as well as intuitive methods for adjusting personal sound. Together with a customer, this technology has now been successfully integrated in headphones as well.
Every person experiences sound differently and has their own individual listening preferences – which also depend on age and hearing ability. Therefore, factory settings for audio solutions cannot equally appeal to all listeners. The usual adjustment options also have limitations. The Oldenburg Branch HSA of Fraunhofer IDMT has developed a method and algorithms to enable a simple and intuitive adjustment of sound preferences without complex and rigid equalizers.
On an intuitive user interface, users select their favorite sound along the instrumentation of a demo song in a playful manner. In just a few steps, a virtual assistant inquires about sound preferences for normal and quiet sound volumes of different instruments. Once set, the sound profile has a positive effect on the overall sound. This technology can be integrated in devices with sound reproduction such as TVs, smart phones, soundbars or infotainment systems in cars as well as on streaming or media platforms.
More than technically perfect sound
In developing sound personalization, Fraunhofer researchers have paid special attention to a user-friendly application of the technology. »Each person has a personal sound preference. The usual sound adjustment options do not take into account how in dividual loudness perception affects these preferences – or users are discouraged by the complexity of the options and do not use them. Our technology reduces these obstacles because it can be used without knowledge of levels and frequencies and aims to create the individually best sound for every audio volume,« notes Dr. Jan Rennies-Hochmuth, Head of Personalized Hearing Systems at Fraunhofer IDMT.
»We are happy to have implemented this technology, which we call YourSound, in the headphone product category, thereby making it available to a wider community of users. In the past, we were able to successfully adapt this technological concept for fast and individual sound adjustment to multimedia systems in cars,« summarizes Dr. Jens-E. Appell, Head of Department, Oldenburg Branch for Hearing, Speed and Audio Technology HSA.
The technology for personalizing sound has been successfully implemented in Sennheiser consumer headphones together with Sonova Holding AG.
Further information on technologies for individual sound quality and good speech intelligibility at Fraunhofer IDMT in Oldenburg can be found at here.
Original Article: A method for personalized sound experience
More from: Fraunhofer Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Sound personalization
- sound card
There comes a point in every engineer’s life at which they need a mixing desk, and for me that point is now. But the marketplace for a cheap small mixer just ain’t what it used to be.
- First-rate sound for every listener
More than technically perfect sound In developing sound personalization, Fraunhofer researchers have paid special attention to a user-friendly application of the technology. “Each person has a ...
- Shure unveils next generation of acclaimed SE846 Sound Isolating earphones
The Extended filter will ship as the default configuration of the SE846 Gen 2 along with Balanced, Warm, and Bright filter options, enabling powerful sound signature personalization. The SE846 remains ...
- 5 wireless earbuds that beat the AirPods Pro 2 on sound
Apple's AirPods lead many categories, but sound quality isn’t one of them. Here are 5 wireless earbuds that make the grade for audiophiles.
- Nothing Ear (2) review: The AirPods Pro 2 have a new rival
The re-engineered earbuds introduce both personalized sound and ANC, and boasts hi-res audio LHDC support, too. There's no denying the Ear (2) packs in plenty of flagship features for a remarkably ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
YourSound
- Is Apple’s buzzy new classical music app worth the hype?
Our critic weighs in on Apple's new classical music app, a look at the 'Transparent' musical, a David Hammons documentary and more in this week's newsletter ...
- This Freezer Failure Alarm Keeps Your Spoils Unspoiled
Pretty elegant if you ask us. We’ve got the demo video thawing after the break, but you might wanna turn your sound down a lot. You could assume that the freezer is freezing as long as it has power.
- ‘Queen of the Universe’ Judges on What They’re Looking for in Drag Singing Competition
Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, and Trixie Mattel explain their criteria for Season 2 of the world's first all-drag, all-singing competition show.
- Ar’Mon Warren Channels Ar’Money Alter Ego In “Assignment” Visual
Falling in love with music at a young age, Ar’Mon started taking music serious in 2016, by uploading covers of songs by some of his favorite artists, such as Usher and Drake. As part of the duo, ...
- Nicki Minaj Advises Sexyy Red To Stick To The “Raw Sh*t”
Sexyy Red enjoyed her breakout moment earlier this year thanks to her viral “Pound Town” hit. The Tay Keith-produced track received a surprise upgrade last Friday (May 26) when the legendary Nicki ...