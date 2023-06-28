Honeybees can make fast and accurate decisions with a brain the size of a sesame seed

via University of Sheffield
New research revealing how honeybees can make fast and accurate decisions, which could help to design more efficient robots and autonomous machines, has been published by scientists at the University of Sheffield.
- University of Sheffield scientists have revealed how honeybees are fast and accurate decision-makers when deciding which flowers to visit when searching for nectar
- Despite having a brain the size of a sesame seed, study shows honeybees excel at decision-making and could inspire the design of more efficient robots and autonomous machines
- University of Sheffield researchers are reverse engineering the honeybee brain to enable robots and autonomous vehicles to see, sense, navigate and make decisions like insects do
The study, led by Dr HaDi MaBouDi from the University’s Department of Computer Science with Professor Andrew Barron from Macquarie University in Sydney, has uncovered the complex strategies that honeybees use to decide which flowers are worth exploring.
Despite this complexity, the research has revealed how the insects make rapid decisions about where to forage for nectar. Their decisions are highly accurate – more so than humans – despite the honeybee brain being the same size as a sesame seed.
Published in the journal eLife, the study has enhanced our understanding of how the honeybee brain works and has evolved, and the Sheffield scientists say it is inspiring a new generation of robots and autonomous machines that can think like a bee – capable of making fast, accurate and efficient decisions autonomously.
In the study, the researchers trained 20 bees to recognise five different coloured artificial flowers. Blue flowers always contained sugar syrup, green flowers always contained tonic water with a bitter taste that bees dislike and the remaining colours sometimes had glucose.
The team then introduced the bees to a custom-designed garden where the flowers only had distilled water to test their performance in different scenarios. The researchers filmed each bee then tracked their path and timed how long it took them to make a decision on which flower to visit.
Results showed that if the bees were confident that a flower would have food, they quickly decided to land on it – on average in 0.6 seconds. If they were confident that a flower would not have food, they made a decision just as quickly.
The scientists then built a computer model aiming to replicate the bees’ decision-making process. Upon review, they found the structure of their computer model looked very similar to the physical layout of a honeybee brain.
Original Article: Honeybees make rapid, accurate decisions and could inspire future of AI, study suggests
More from: University of Sheffield | Macquarie University
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Honeybees
- Plants pollinated by non-native honeybees are less likely to survive
Honeybees brought to the US from Europe and Africa tend to move pollen between flowers on the same plant more than native bees do. This appears to lower the quality of some plants’ offspring ...
- Flowers pollinated by honeybees make lower-quality seeds
Honeybees are one of the most common pollinators. But their flower-visiting habits make it harder for some plants to produce good seeds.
- Bee Vaccine Pioneer Dalan Secures $4.5M to Fuel Global Expansion and Product Development
Press Release Dalan Animal Health, Inc. ("Dalan"), a pioneering biotech company in insect health, today announced the successful closure of a $4.5 million Series Seed 3 funding round. The round was ...
- Nearly half of honeybee colonies died last year. Hawaii beekeepers are fighting that
Scientists say parasites, pesticides, starvation and climate change keep causing large die-offs, but honeybees in Hawaii do a little better.
- Honeybees make rapid, accurate decisions and could inspire future of AI, study suggests
New research revealing how honeybees can make fast and accurate decisions, which could help to design more efficient robots and autonomous machines, has been published by scientists at the University ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Honeybee decision making
- Bees Are Astonishingly Good at Making Decisions
Computer modeling explains a key facet of bees’ decision-making skills—something only seen previously in humans and other primates ...
- Honey bees make rapid, accurate decisions and could inspire future of AI, study suggests
New research revealing how honey bees can make fast and accurate decisions, which could help to design more efficient robots and autonomous machines, has been published by scientists at the University ...
- Should You Lease a Car Until Prices Come Down?
If you need a convenient way to get a car without investing a lot of money upfront, leasing could be worth it. Find out what to consider.
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Sequel May Not Happen
It looks as though the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel may be in trouble. Shrunk star Josh Gad has taken to Twitter to give fans an update about the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, it’s not ...
- Bees Are Astonishingly Good At Making Decisions And Our Computer Model Explains How That's Possible
a honey bee's life depends on it successfully harvesting nectar from flowers to make honey. deciding which flower is most likely to offer nectar is ...