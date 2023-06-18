The Endocrine Society is a professional, international medical organization in the field of endocrinology and metabolism, founded in 1916 as The Association for the Study of Internal Secretions.
- Loneliness hurts not just men’s mental health — it may hurt their bones, too: study
Social isolation, according to an expert, is associated with an increased risk for many health conditions, including mental disorders, as well as higher overall rates of illness and death.
- Research finds women with PCOS have higher body image concerns
"Although PCOS, depression and anxiety have a substantial correlation, it remained unclear whether there is a similar correlation between PCOS and body image issues," said Punith Kempegowda, Ph.D., ...
- Employees with obesity may have lower work productivity compared to people with normal weight
People with obesity may have lower work productivity due to increased risk of illness, contributing to increased costs for employers, according to industry-supported research being presented Saturday ...
- Endocrine Society Scientific Statement distinguishes normal aging from endocrine disease
CHICAGO—A new Scientific Statement released today by the Endocrine Society highlights the differences between aspects of aging that are normal and sometimes over-treated, and those such as menopausal ...
- Adverse cognitive effects linked to endocrine-disrupting chemicals may pass down through generations
Adverse cognitive effects linked to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) exposure, a type of endocrine-disrupting chemical (EDC), have the potential to be passed down through generations, according to an ...
- Spruce Biosciences Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Presentation at the Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2023)
today announced that a submitted abstract was accepted for the 105 th Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2023) taking place June 15-18, 2023, in Chicago. In a poster presentation ...