An AI driven emotion recognition tool

via University of the West of Scotland
An emotion recognition tool – developed by University of the West of Scotland (UWS) academics – could help people with neurodiverse conditions including autism.
Traditionally, emotion recognition has been a challenging and complex area of study. However, with recent advancements in vision processing, and low-cost devices, such as wearable electroencephalogram (EEG) and electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors, UWS academics have collaborated to harness the power of these technologies to create artificial intelligence (AI) which can accurately read emotion-related signals from brain and facial analysis.
Professor Naeem Ramzan, Director of the Affective and Human Computing for SMART Environments Research Centre at UWS, said: “Emotions are a fundamental aspect of the human experience, and understanding the signals that trigger different emotions can have a profound impact on various aspects of our lives.
“Our recent study has led to the creation of comprehensive data which can be deployed with wearable technology – using multi-sensors and artificial intelligence – to provide a vital tool for emotion recognition. The data also provides a valuable resource for researchers and industry professionals, enabling them to have a greater understanding of emotional triggers, and providing a reference point which could unlock new possibilities for advancements in health and wellbeing, education and security.”
The system uses a multimodal database, developed by UWS researchers, which consists of signals that were recorded during a study using audio-visual stimuli. Participants in the study were recorded and self-assessed their emotional reaction to each stimuli, in terms of reaction, stimulation, and dominance. Signals were captured using a camera and wearable, wireless equipment that has the potential to allow the use of affective computing methods in everyday applications.
This breakthrough could offer a new tool for clinicians, therapists, and caregivers to better understand the emotional states of individuals with a range of neurodiverse conditions; offering the potential to improve mental health assessments and enable early intervention for emotional challenges, opening up greater possibilities for personalised therapeutic interventions.
The technology could pave the way for the creation of augmented reality, virtual reality, or application in robotics specifically designed to assist individuals by understanding and expressing emotions.
This research addresses United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.
Original Article: AI COULD TRANSFORM THE WAY WE UNDERSTAND EMOTION
More from: University of the West of Scotland
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Emotion recognition
- AI May Transform The Way We Understand Emotion: Study
University of the West of Scotland academics have collaborated to harness the power of technologies to create artificial intelligence (AI) which can accurately read emotion-related signals from brain ...
- New emotion recognition tool could help people with neurodiverse conditions
An emotion recognition tool - developed by University of the West of Scotland (UWS) academics - could help people with neurodiverse conditions including autism.
- AI could transform the way we understand emotion
An emotion recognition tool - developed by University of the West of Scotland (UWS) academics - could help people with neurodiverse conditions ...
- Draft AI Act Passes, Banning Police Facial Recognition
The European Parliament has passed the first draft of the AI Act, paving the way for a ban on police use of live facial recognition technology in public places.
- Emotion Detection And Recognition (EDR) Market Trends, Demand And Future Scope 2023 To 2029 X Herald
The research seeks to emotion detection and recognition (edr) market size and future growth potential across various segments, including deployment modes, end users, and geographic locations.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
AI emotion recognition
- Study reveals AI may transform the way we understand emotion
An emotion identification technology created by scholars at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) might benefit people with neurodiverse diseases such as autism. Traditionally, emotion ...
- AI May Transform The Way We Understand Emotion: Study
University of the West of Scotland academics have collaborated to harness the power of technologies to create artificial intelligence (AI) which can accurately read emotion-related signals from brain ...
- New emotion recognition tool could help people with neurodiverse conditions
An emotion recognition tool - developed by University of the West of Scotland (UWS) academics - could help people with neurodiverse conditions including autism.
- How AI is changing the way humans interact with machines
The primary driving force behind the AI revolution has been the advancements made in natural language processing.
- Edgy Business: What Is Edge AI, And How Will It Impact Business?
In agriculture, edge AI can monitor crop health, determine if nutrients are missing from the soil and identify weeds and pests for selective spraying. Edge AI can monitor environmental health hazards ...