A wound-healing ink that can actively encourage the body to heal completely repaired wounds in just 12 days

This 3-D printing pen is painting a gel that can help wounds of all shapes heal quickly and effectively.
CREDIT: Adapted from ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, 2023, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.3c03630
The body is pretty good at healing itself, though more severe wounds can require bandages or stitches. But researchers publishing in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have developed a wound-healing ink that can actively encourage the body to heal by exposing the cut to immune-system vesicles.
The ink can be spread into a cut of any shape using a 3D-printing pen, and in mice, the technology nearly completely repaired wounds in just 12 days.
When the skin is cut or torn, the body’s natural “construction crew” kicks in to fix it back up — clearing out any bacterial invaders, regrowing broken blood vessels and eventually forming a scar. Many techniques used to heal wounds can’t do much beyond helping the body do its job better. Bandages or stitches are used to prevent further bleeding, while antibiotics work to prevent complications from infections. But by adding members of the construction crew to a wound-healing treatment or bandage, it could actually accelerate the natural healing process. Specifically, white blood cells or the extracellular vesicles (EVs) secreted from them play important roles in promoting blood vessel formation and reducing inflammation during healing. So, Dan Li, Xianguang Ding and Lianhui Wang wanted to incorporate these EVs into a hydrogel-based wound healing ink that could be painted into cuts of any shape.
The team developed a system called PAINT, or “portable bioactive ink for tissue healing,” using EVs secreted from macrophages combined with sodium alginate. These components were combined in a 3D-printing pen, where they mixed at the pen’s tip and formed a sturdy gel at the site of injury within three minutes. The EVs promoted blood vessel formation and reduced inflammatory markers in human epithelial cells, shifting them into the “proliferative,” or growth, phase of healing. PAINT was also tested on injured mice, where it promoted collagen fiber formation. Mice treated with PAINT had almost healed completely from a large wound after 12 days, compared to mice that didn’t receive the treatment, who were not nearly as far along in the healing process at this time point. The researchers say that this work could help heal a wide variety of cuts quickly and easily, without the need for complex procedures.
Original Article: PAINTing a wound-healing ink into cuts with a 3D-printing pen
More from: Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications | American Chemical Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wound-healing ink
- High-tech pen paints healing gel right into wounds
Most wound dressings simply cover the injury and perhaps also kill harmful bacteria. The PAINT system goes much further, as it incorporates a pen that could one day allow doctors to paint a gelatinous ...
- For the Colonized Body, Tattoos Are Reclamation
Tattooing is a reiteration of “by [my] wounds, [I] am healed.” —personal notes from the evening I got my first tattoo in 2022 Our bodies carry stories and there are many ways to tell them, with ...
- PAINTing a wound-healing ink into cuts with a 3D-printing pen
The body is pretty good at healing itself, though more severe wounds can require bandages or stitches. But researchers publishing in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have developed a wound-healing ...
- Global Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Advanced Wound Care Bolsters Sector
The global rapid self-healing gel market value was USD 0.28 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for advanced wound care products and regenerative medicine across the globe.
- Healing Process: Understanding the factors that affect wound healing
Overview of Wound Healing: Wounds are an opening or cut in the skin that can result from a sharp object coming in contact to your skin. A person may get a large scrape or abrasion caused by an ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wound healing
- High-tech pen paints healing gel right into wounds
Most wound dressings simply cover the injury and perhaps also kill harmful bacteria. The PAINT system goes much further, as it incorporates a pen that could one day allow doctors to paint a gelatinous ...
- MFAP5, a microfibril-associated protein, unveiled as key player in scar formation and wound healing
MFAP5, a microfibril-associated protein, plays a significant role in wound healing by regulating fibroblast function, collagen deposition, and angiogenesis, suggesting its potential as a modulator of ...
- PAINTing a wound-healing ink into cuts with a 3D-printing pen
The body is pretty good at healing itself, though more severe wounds can require bandages or stitches. But researchers publishing in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces have developed a wound-healing ...
- New type of drug candidate effectively accelerates wound healing in clinical study
Complicated, hard-to-heal wounds are a growing medical problem and there are currently only two drugs approved with proven efficacy. In a new study on humans, researchers at Uppsala University show ...
- Treatment with modified lactic acid bacteria accelerates the healing of wounds, study shows
Complicated, hard-to-heal wounds are a growing medical problem and there are currently only two drugs approved with proven efficacy.