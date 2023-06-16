A fabric that keeps a wearer comfortable across a range of temperatures at the flip of a switch

Schematic of kirigami WeaVE.
CREDIT: Chen et al.
A study describes a fabric that can be modulated between two different states to stabilize radiative heat loss and keep the wearer comfortable across a range of temperatures.
Po-Chun Hsu, Jie Yin, and colleagues designed a fabric made of a layered semi-solid electrochemical cell deployed on nylon cut in a kirigami pattern to allow it to stretch and move with the wearer’s body. Modern clothes are made with a variety of insulating or breathable fabrics, but each fabric offers only one thermal mode, determined by the fabric’s emissivity: the rate at which it emits thermal energy. The active material in the fabric can be electrically switched between two states—a transmissive dielectric state and a lossy metallic state—each with different emissivity. The fabric can thus keep the wearer comfortable by adjusting how much body heat is retained and how much is radiated away.
A user would feel the same skin temperature whether the external temperature was 22.0 °C (71.6 °F) or 17.1 °C (62.8 °F). The authors call this fabric a “wearable variable-emittance device,” or WeaVE, and have configured it to be controlled with a smartphone app. Some active thermoregulatory fabrics use technologies such as electric heating or recirculating water, but they are energy intensive.
The only energy required by the WeaVE system is the small amount of energy required to switch the fabric’s state. The authors estimate the fabric could be switched approximately 1,000 times with the energy stored in a typical smartphone battery.
Original Article: A fabric that actively regulates temperature with the flip of a switch
More from: University of Chicago
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Wearable variable-emittance device
- Researchers design a fabric that actively regulates temperature with the flip of a switch
A study, published in PNAS Nexus, describes a fabric that can be modulated between two different states to stabilize radiative heat loss and keep the wearer comfortable across a range of temperatures.
- Homecare and Wearable Medical Devices as an Enabler for More Outpatient Procedures
Homecare, mHealth, and wearable medical devices have the potential to convert inpatient surgical procedures to the outpatient setting. Here's what's needed to encourage this shift. Outpatient ...
- How Safe Is Your Wearable Device?
In 2018, 34-year-old Bobbi Leverette was lying in bed beside her newborn baby when her heart suddenly took on a rapid, life-threatening rhythm. Fortunately, following an earlier diagnoses of a ...
- Guide to choosing right fitness tracker wearable device
ALBAWABA - Wearable devices have gained immense popularity as people search for a convenient and effective way to track their fitness. These devices come with a variety of features that aid in ...
- Materials matter in wearable medical devices
The global market for wearable devices is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2013 to 2019, according to Research and Markets. Credit Suisse researchers have made even bolder predictions, saying ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Thermoregulatory fabrics
- Researchers design a fabric that actively regulates temperature with the flip of a switch
A study, published in PNAS Nexus, describes a fabric that can be modulated between two different states to stabilize radiative heat loss and keep the wearer comfortable across a range of temperatures.
- conductive fabric
The sleeve is covered with laser-cut conductive fabric curlicues that look like a baroque interpretation of harp strings. Play a note by touching one of these traces, and the lights on the front ...
- Textiles and Clothing News
Soft supportive exoskeletons, thermoregulatory clothing, and immersive haptics can therefore be powered from pumps sewn into the fabric of the devices ... Apr. 19, 2023 — Fabrics that resist ...
- Candiani Develops Graphene Denim, Wins ITMA Innovation Award
The collaboration offers a solution to reduce at-home laundering with the benefits of antibacterial, antiviral, and thermoregulatory properties. More from Sourcing Journal Jacob Cohën Dabbles in ...
- Candiani Denim Introduces The NEW Premier Denim Textile
Candiani Denim continues a unique and authentic path to sustainable fashion by exploring alternative design and production methods. A ground-breaking technology called GRAPHITO has been developed in ...