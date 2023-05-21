Unlocking Fishery Sustainability: AI Algorithm for Precise Fish Stock Evaluation

Renata Romeo — Ocean Image Bank
- New AI algorithm could level the playing field for countries with historically “data poor” fisheries, quickly generating a highly accurate snapshot of fish stock levels in coastal waters
- Understanding fish stocks is critical to sustainably managing fisheries and ensuring they can continue to provide crucial livelihoods and nutrition, especially in coastal areas where hundreds of millions of people depend on local fisheries
- This tool will get data into the hands of local and national governments, so they can make informed decisions about their natural resources and keep “blue foods” on the table
- Algorithm works with 85 percent accuracy for first pilot region in the Indian Ocean coral reefs – new partnerships and funding now needed to scale the tool for worldwide use
For the first time, a newly published artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm is allowing researchers to quickly and accurately estimate coastal fish stocks without ever entering the water. This breakthrough could save millions of dollars in annual research and monitoring costs while bringing data access to least-developed countries about the sustainability of their fish stocks.
Understanding “fish stocks” – the amount of living fish found in an area’s waters – is critical to understanding the health of our oceans. This is especially true in coastal areas where 90 percent of people working in the fisheries industry live and work. In the wealthiest countries, millions of dollars are spent each year on “stock assessments” – expensive and labor-intensive efforts to get people and boats out into the water to count fish and calculate stocks. That extremely high cost has long been a barrier for tropical countries in Africa and Asia, home to the highest percentage of people who depend on fishing for food and income. Small-scale fishers working coastal waters in many countries are essentially operating blindly, with no real data about how many fish are available in their fisheries. Without data, coastal communities and their governments cannot create management plans to help keep their oceans healthy and productive for the long-term.
Now, thanks to advances in satellite data and machine learning algorithms, researchers have created a model that has successfully estimated fish stocks with 85 percent accuracy in the Western Indian Ocean pilot region. This tool has the potential to get data quickly and cheaply into the hands of local and national governments, so they can make informed decisions about their natural resources and keep “blue foods” on the table.
“Our goal is to give people the information required to know the status of their fish resources and whether their fisheries need time to recover or not. The long term goal is that they, their children, and their neighbors can find a balance between peoples’ needs and ocean health,” said Tim McClanahan, Director of Marine Science at WCS. “This tool can tell us how fish stocks are doing, and how long it will take for them to recover to healthy levels using various management options. It can also tell you how much money you’re losing or can recoup every year by managing your fishery – and in the Western Indian Ocean region where we piloted this tool, it’s no less than $50 to $150 million each year.”
WCS’ McClanahan and fellow co-authors used years of fish abundance data combined with satellite measurements and an AI tool to produce this model. The result? A simple, easy to use pilot tool to better understand and manage our oceans. With further development, anyone from anywhere in the world would be able to input seven easily accessible data points – things like distance from shore, water temperature, ocean productivity, existing fisheries management, and water depth – and receive back an accurate fish stock estimate for their nearshore ecosystems.
“We know that during times of crisis and hardship, from climate change-induced weather events to the COVID-19 pandemic, people living on the coast increasingly rely on fishing to feed themselves and their families,” said Simon Cripps, Executive Director of Marine Conservation at WCS. “The value of this model is that it tells managers, scientists, and importantly, local communities how healthy a fishery is and how well it can support the communities that depend on it, especially during times of crisis. Once a fishery’s status is known, it gives communities and managers the information to move forward to design solutions to improve fish stocks and improve the resilience of local communities, the fishing industry, and local and national economies.”
The algorithm has been shown to work with high accuracy for coral reef fisheries in the Western Indian Ocean pilot region. WCS is currently seeking new partnerships and funding to scale the tool so it can be deployed and fill critical data gaps around the world.
Original Article: First-Ever A.I. Algorithm Correctly Estimates Fish Stocks
More from: Wildlife Conservation Society
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Fish stock levels
- Level Up Your Fly Fishing Game With This Essential, Expert-Recommended Gear
These expert-tested essentials from Orvis, Sage, Simms, and other trusted brands will help you reel in catch after catch.
- After overfishing reduced the species, managers move to save the striped bass
This highly desirable fish has been overfished for the past few years, and last year anglers killed twice as many fish as the year before.
- New use for AI: Correctly estimating fish stocks
In the wealthiest countries, millions of dollars are spent each year on "stock assessments ... "This tool can tell us how fish stocks are doing, and how long it will take for them to recover to ...
- From Fruit Roll-Ups to a fish filet, Israeli startup ready to feed its printer
“I was personally surprised by the level of the ready-to-cook 3D printed fish product if you compare it to real fish ... Hit by the global financial meltdown, the stock has nosedived over the past ...
- Pa. Fish and Boat Commission votes to enact fee increases for next fishing season
Most notably, a basic residential fishing permit – required of all Pennsylvania anglers ages 16 and over – would increase to $26.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Fish stock evaluation
- Goodbye, fish and chips? New England haddock imperiled by overfishing
A staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is experiencing overfishing, and regulators have cut catch quotas by more than 80% to prevent the ...
- MDC proposes increasing permit prices and seeks public input
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is proposing increasing prices for most hunting, fishing, trapping, and commercial permits.
- Paulie's fish stock
Fish stock is a fantastic base for chowders, soups, seafood risotto, veloute and many more sauces. Paulie Hooton, head chef of the seafood school at the Auckland Fish Market, shares this recipe ...
- The inner workings of fish stocking in West Virginia
With fishing being one of West Virginia’s favorite pastimes, it is always good to know about the fish hatcheries that they come from. The West Virginia Division of ...
- Fishing in Lake Superior? The DNR wants your help monitoring marked splake
Do you fish in Lake Superior? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers to report marked splake.