Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew is a non-departmental public body in the United Kingdom sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
- Plastic-eating fungi thriving in man-made 'plastisphere' may help tackle global waste
A new study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials by researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and partners has identified a diverse microbiome of plastic-degrading fungi and bacteria ...
- Much more than lemurs and baobabs: training the next generation of scientists in Madagascar
The Kew MSc field visit to Madagascar begins © Richard Gianfrancesco, RBG Kew Our training started in Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital, where we visited the Botanical and Zoological Garden of ...
- To catch a tree killer – Plant Health Week
Louise Gathercole, a PhD student at Kew and Coordinator for the Centre for Forest Protection, shares her lifelong interest in plant health, and a research journey to understand a modern tree killer.
- Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne
Founded in the mid-1800s, the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne encompass 94 acres of greenery. Some of the gardens' highlights include region-specific plant collections, the Rare and Threatened ...
- Royal Botanic Garden
Founded in 1816, the 74-acre Royal Botanic Garden abounds with bright and colorful flora and fauna. The park is broken into multiple areas, including the Australian Rainforest Garden and the Palm ...
- Cruickshank on Kew: The Garden That Changed the World
As the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew prepare to celebrate their 250th anniversary, Dan Cruickshank unearths some of the surprising stories that shaped the famous gardens. His travels take him from the ...
- Botanical gardens and life on earth
Globally, botanical gardens are important centres for plant exploration, discovery and research ... voice in conservation. The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew has been chosen as a key partner ...
- Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew review
Want to see what else you can do nearby? Take a look at our roundup of the best family days out in London. The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew is great for families! It’s a sprawling botanical garden in ...
- Or, A Popular Guide to the Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew
The eminent British botanist Sir William Jackson Hooker (1785–1865) expanded and developed the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew into a world-leading centre of research and conservation. Appointed its ...
- Unprecedented access to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Now, cameras are going behind the scenes at Kew Gardens to chart the changing of the seasons and follow the work of the dedicated staff as they battle poisonous caterpillars, handle devastating ...