Micro-printing inside existing materials unveils the future of precision micro-printing

A line grating fabricated with SCRIBE to form the UIUC “I” logo with accurate colors. The left grating was fabricated without the improvements, and the right grating incorporates the improvements.
CREDIT: The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
3D printers form objects by layering melted plastic or metal, but this only works on large scales. What you need to fabricate microdevices for which the layering step is not feasible? What if it were possible to print directly into the bulk of an existing three-dimensional material?
The research groups of Lynford Goddard and Paul Braun, professors at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, have been collaborating to develop such a process. They use the technique of multiphoton lithography to print inside an existing porous material with high intensity laser light. This allows the researchers to selectively modify regions of the interior and manufacture custom small-scale optical devices in a procedure called subsurface controllable refractive index via beam exposure, or SCRIBE. The two research groups recently announced a refinement to this procedure that gives them significantly tighter control over the resulting devices. The new procedure was recently published in ACS Photonics.
“We were able to show an improvement from a baseline of 36% to a new value of 49% in the efficiency of fabricated lenses and a clear improvement in the color uniformity resulting from the 2D line gratings we made,” said Alexander Littlefield, a graduate student in Goddard’s group and the study’s lead author. “We believe that this new technique will open the door to a vast array of optical element designs.”
SCRIBE is a form of multiphoton lithography that depends on a mechanism called two-photon absorption. The researchers use silicon that has been etched to have microscopic pores and oxidized into transparent silica. They then fill it with a material called photoresist, which can undergo a chemical process by which it changes its optical properties only when it absorbs two photons simultaneously—a process that is quite rare unless very intense light is used. The researchers take advantage of this by focusing laser light to create high intensities only in specific regions. This allows them to create custom designs for the material’s optical properties in three dimensions to “write” optical components.
Past versions of SCRIBE were limited by imperfect control of the laser’s intensity. To address this, the researchers present three improvements to the technique in their article. First, they use a two-photon fluorescence imaging system to map the photoresist’s density and correct the laser power needed for the desired result. Second, they smooth out errors that are especially prominent near the writing boundary by modulating the material’s position as the laser writes. Finally, they introduce a time delay between laser exposures to minimize time-dependent effects in the photoresist interaction.
By incorporating these three improvements, the researchers achieved tighter control over their patterned devices, achieving more precisely fabricated components that are much more effective. To demonstrate the versatility of their method, they fabricated a 100-by-100-micrometer optical device that alters light to form specific color patterns, a line grating, that reproduces the shape and colors of the UIUC logo (see figure).
“Our work shows that multiphoton lithography can now accurately fabricate microscale optical components with new capabilities that do not yet exist for other fabrication methods,” Goddard said.
Original Article: New procedure allows micro-printing inside existing materials with greater accuracy
More from: University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Multiphoton lithography
- A New Process for Micro-Printing Within Existing Materials
D printing technology creates objects by adding molten plastic or metal layers, but this technique is limited to larger sizes. Scientists have questioned how to manufacture microdevices that cannot be ...
- New procedure allows micro-printing inside existing materials with greater accuracy
They use the technique of multiphoton lithography to print inside an existing porous material with high intensity laser light. This allows the researchers to selectively modify regions of the interior ...
- computational lithography
Computational lithography uses various techniques of resolution enhancement technology (RET) to create more perfect images on the chip as the elements of the transistor get smaller and smaller.
- Lithography-free photonic chip offers speed and accuracy for artificial intelligence
Both, however, rely on lithography to define their circuit elements and connect them sequentially. While photonic chips don't make use of the transistors that populate electronic chips' ever ...
- Lithography-free photonic chip offers speed and accuracy for artificial intelligence
Lithography-free photonic chip offers speed and accuracy for artificial intelligence Date: May 1, 2023 Source: University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science Summary ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Microscale optical components
- A New Process for Micro-Printing Within Existing Materials
D printing technology creates objects by adding molten plastic or metal layers, but this technique is limited to larger sizes. Scientists have questioned how to manufacture microdevices that cannot be ...
- New procedure allows micro-printing inside existing materials with greater accuracy
"Our work shows that multiphoton lithography can now accurately fabricate microscale optical components with new capabilities that do not yet exist for other fabrication methods," Goddard said.
- Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.
It operates through the following segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments. The Optical Components segment manufactures and sells lenses and lens modules.
- Sunny Optical Technology Group
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of optical and optical devices products. It operates through the following businesses: Optical ...
- Passive Optical Components Market Size by 2031
Apr 27, 2023 (The Expresswire) -- The latest market research report on the Global "Passive Optical Components Market" is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global ...