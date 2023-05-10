FatNet marks a significant step forward in the realm of AI and computing

via University of London
The potential applications of the algorithm are enormous, ranging from enhancing the precision of medical diagnoses, to advancing autonomous vehicle technology.
Researchers from City, University of London’s School of Science and Technology have developed an innovative algorithm called FatNet.
In anticipation of a future where Moore’s Law (which predicts the doubling of computing power every two years), will no longer be effective, PhD student Riad Ibadulla, Professor Thomas Chen, and Dr Constantino Carlos Reyes-Aldasoro, have created a breakthrough algorithm which leverages the high-resolution capabilities of optical accelerators in artificial intelligence (AI) applications – which makes the future conversion to optical computing more efficient.
Their research into the development of FatNet has been published in AI, the open access journal on artificial intelligence (AI).
Optical accelerators have been a subject of interest for AI research for a long time. However, modern neural networks are not designed for optical computing, as they were primarily developed during the CPU/GPU era; they do not have an advantage over the parallelism capabilities of optical computing and tend to use a lower resolution where classification problems arise.
To address this challenge, the three City researchers have introduced the FatNet conversion, which can transform any convolutional network into a specialized network more compatible with the optical AI accelerator.
This maximizes the parallelism potential of optics, making FatNet one of the first algorithms that efficiently integrates AI models into the 4F free-space optical accelerators. The algorithm is specifically designed for deep learning, a subset of machine learning that mimics the human brain.
FatNet is based on the technique called convolutional neural networks (CNNs) to process and classify images. These specialized deep learning algorithms are known for their effectiveness in image recognition tasks.
However, FatNet uses more efficient ways of performing the convolutional neural networks, making it significantly faster than traditional CPU/GPU based AI. By utilising optical accelerators, FatNet can perform these tasks with significantly reduced energy consumption and processing time.
The potential applications of FatNet are huge, ranging from enhancing the precision of medical diagnoses to advancing autonomous vehicle technology.
The development of FatNet marks a significant step forward in the realm of AI and computing, offering a promising solution for a future where conventional computing approaches may become inadequate.
Original Article: City technologists develop FatNet algorithm
More from: University of London
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
FatNet
- These international tastes will make Ocean Race sailors feel at home in Newport
As I write this we are moments away from the arrival of the Ocean Race in Newport. Barring an angry kraken arising from the deep to block the harbor, the hometown heroes of the 11th Hour Racing Team ...
- Wexford women’s and schoolgirls’ soccer fixtures
Michelle Coleman Cup final: Bree United v. Wexford Bohs (11 a.m. in Bridge Rovers). Boland Carpets Cup semi-finals: Bunclody AFC v. New Ross Town; Cushinstown AFC v. Courtown Hibs. Division 3 League ...
- Technologists develop FatNet algorithm
Researchers from City, University of London's School of Science and Technology have developed an innovative algorithm called FatNet.
- “She Looked Like A Moose At The Sales” – Group 1 Plans For 5k Purchase
Bloodstock agent Stephen Hillen has recalled how Sunday's G2 Dahlia S. winner Via Sistina (Ire) (Fastnet Rock {Aus}) would not have won any beauty pageants as a yearling but revealed a certain amount ...
- Tours around iconic Cork landmark part of Cape Clear Ferry Summer schedule
An opportunity to tour Ireland’s most southern point, the iconic Fastnet Rock, will be a central part of the Summer sailing schedule for Cape Clear Ferries which this week unveiled the newest craft to ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Optical computing
- optical waveguide market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 12,280.0 million by 2032
The optical waveguide market is anticipated to reach US$ 12,280.0 million in valuation by 2032, up from US$ 7410.0 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The optical ...
- LightSolver All-Laser Technology Poised to Outperform and Outpace Quantum and Classical HPC
Israeli start-up LightSolver today unveiled the first pure laser-based processing unit (LPU), a new computing paradigm that is poised to outpace and outperform quantum and supercomputers. This quantum ...
- ESA Extends AI And Cloud Computing To Space
Twelve teams are gathered in ESA's ESTEC technology centre to explore how we can use the latest developments in AI and advanced computing to make satellites smarter.
- NTT Research Co-Authored Publication Demonstrates Optically Accelerated Edge Computing
Scientists from NTT Research PHI Lab, MIT and other contributors have demonstrated an approach to optically driven deep neural networks.
- Technologists develop FatNet algorithm
Researchers from City, University of London's School of Science and Technology have developed an innovative algorithm called FatNet.