Designing building skins for retrofitting energy-inefficient structures

Diagram of tensioned fabric panel overcladding system, courtesy of Kihong Ku, Thomas Jefferson University.
Older buildings tend to leak heat through their walls, requiring much more energy to maintain a comfortable temperature in summer or winter. Those constructed prior to the late 1970s rarely meet today’s more rigorous energy standards. And yet they account for large proportion of the buildings standing today. In the US, about 44% of the residential building stock was built before 1970 and about half of the commercial buildings that exist today were built before the 1980s, which creates a significant need for energy retrofitting to reduce environmental impact.
A new industry-academic collaboration between Jefferson and Lightweight Manufacturing will tackle this problem over the coming year by designing textile-based modular “skins” that can easily and inexpensively cover a building’s façade to improve insulation and energy efficiency.
“The concept of using stretched fabrics as spatial cover is an old one,” says associate professor of architecture, Dr. Kihong Ku, who’s leading this new partnership to develop what’s called a building overclad. “Teepees and yurts are historical examples of utilizing the tensile strength of fabrics for their lightweight protective properties. We are trying to take advantage of the scientific and engineering developments in functional textiles to bring more sustainable solutions to an urgent architectural problem.”
Overclad approaches have challenges. For example, Exterior Insulation and Finishing Systems (EIFS), or insulated metal panels, can offer reliable thermal insulation over existing masonry or concrete walls. However, when working with these systems, issues such as condensation may require more extensive recladding which ends up being costly and disruptive to daily building use and operations.
Together with Lightweight Manufacturing, Dr. Ku’s team plans to develop fabric-based overclad panels that can be applied to a building’s exterior. The system would help improve the building’s thermal insulation, while retaining light transmission and airflow. “We are looking at functional textiles with all of these properties so that the building envelope can be sealed,” says Dr. Ku. “However, because we plan to create modular panels, it’s also possible to have portions that leave windows uncovered, or covered with transparent foil material such as ETFE, a sort of translucent plastic sheeting used as an exterior wall.” The panels, designed for mid- and high-rise buildings, would use existing structures as support and be fixed using minimally invasive approaches to avoid compromising the existing waterproofing layer.
Dr. Brian George, director of engineering programs at Jefferson, will lend textile engineering expertise to the project, along with an architecture graduate student, and two undergraduate students who will engage in research and development of the system and its market analysis.
The project won funding through a $69,000 Pennsylvania Department of Economic Development grant, which aims to connect PA industry and manufacturing with local universities for their research expertise and brain trust.
“We are excited to be able to support this research project with Thomas Jefferson University, which aims to utilize tensioned fabric facade systems to make existing buildings more energy efficient and extend their useful life,” says Dirk Cos, president of Lightweight Manufacturing.
By the end of the year, the group hopes to have the prototype fabric and frame system ready to test for resistance to wind and weathering, as well as energy performance. The team will work with fabric producers to identify fabrics that can withstand high levels of sun, wind, rain and general weathering in order to hopefully last twenty or more years. “We may need to get creative to create something that can last as long as roof shingles,” says Dr. George.
Original Article: NEW PROJECT TO DESIGN BUILDING SKINS TO RETROFIT ENERGY-INEFFICIENT STRUCTURES
More from: Thomas Jefferson University
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Tensioned fabric facade systems
- Your privacy systems could be just a Hollywood façade – and you may not even know it
Systems that depend on this type of consent theater are all surface and no substance: they provide the appearance of control, but no meaningful agency. This is an emerging problem that brands can ...
- The Facade Fastening Systems Market Trends: 2023 Segmentation in Customer Targeting
The "Facade Fastening Systems Market" Growth report for 2023 is a thorough research that offers insightful information about the industry's potential for growth, local prospects, and business ...
- 'Sewbo' Robot System Automates Fabric Sewing in 3D
Surprisingly, automation hasn't made much of a dent in industries that construct fabric into garments or other forms, inventor and startup founder, Jonathan Zornow, told Design News. The main problem ...
- Facade Systems Market Demand by 2030
Apr 28, 2023 (The Expresswire) -- The latest market research report on the Global "Facade Systems Market" is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Facade Systems ...
- Innovators Facade Systems Ltd.
The Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, a key valuation measure, is calculated by dividing the stock's most recent closing price by the sum of the diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Modular building skins
- Best Ergonomic Gaming Chairs in 2023
The most comfortable gaming chair will cost much more than PC peripherals like keyboards and mice, with some rivaling the price of building a high-end gaming ... With the launch of SKINS, you can now ...
- Modular builder wins $2.2M Vermont school contract
KBS is working with the Department of Energy’s Advanced Building Construction initiative to improve its units’ energy efficiency.
- Perkins&Will reveals bold and twisting new building for York University’s School of Continuing Studies
York University and acclaimed architecture and design firm Perkins&Will have revealed a new architectural landmark at the school’s Keele Campus, creating the first stand-alone facility for York’s ...
- Let's build toward a circular economy
Through modular design, we can prefabricate entire and repetitive portions of a building offsite, from bathrooms to residential units, then ship them to the site for faster assembly. Doing so allows ...
- Modular Building Market Research by 2030
During The Forecast Period Spanning from 2023 To 2030, The Global Modular Building Market Is Expected to Experience Significant Growth. As of 2022, The Market Is Steadily Increasing, and with The ...