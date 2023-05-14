A new mobile app to detect Alzheimer’s using speech data

via AI.Nony.Mous
Researchers from the University of Tsukuba and IBM Research have developed a self-administered mobile application that analyzes speech data as an automatic screening tool for the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. Using automatic speech recognition, the proposed mobile application reliably estimates the degree of language impairments and detects Alzheimer’s disease in its prodromal stage.
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. It is important to start intervention from an early stage, e.g., the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) stage, to prevent or delay the progression of AD. For the early detection of AD and MCI, there is a growing need to develop user-friendly, self-administered screening tools for use in everyday life. Speech is a promising data source that can be used for developing such screening tools. Language impairments have been observed in the early stages of AD, and linguistic features characterizing these impairments have been used for the automatic detection of AD. However, the accuracy of automatic speech recognition used for converting human voice to text is generally of poorer quality in the case of elderly people than for people from other age groups, posing a challenge for developing an automatic tool.
Herein, researchers developed a prototype of a self-administered mobile application to help in the early detection of AD and MCI. Using this application, researchers collected and analyzed speech data of five cognitive tasks from 114 participants, including AD patients, MCI patients, and cognitively normal participants. The tasks were based on neuropsychological assessments used for dementia screening and included picture description and verbal fluency tasks. The results demonstrate that the degree of language impairments assessed by linguistic features, particularly those related to the semantic aspects (e.g., informativeness and vocabulary richness), could be reliably estimated at poor speech recognition accuracy. Moreover, by combining these linguistic features with acoustic and prosodic features of the participant’s voice, machine learning models could reliably detect MCI and AD, showing 88% and 91% accuracy, respectively.
To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study to show the feasibility of an automatic, self-administered screening tool for detecting AD and MCI by reliably capturing language impairments even from the speech data obtained under poor automatic speech recognition accuracy conditions. The proposed tool may help increase the access to screening tools for the early detection of AD.
Original Article: Self-Administered Mobile Application to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease Using Speech Data
More from: University of Tsukuba | IBM Research
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Alzheimer’s disease detection
- Auburn University chemist to use new technology in better detection of health, security threats
Ahmed Hamid, an assistant professor in Auburn University's Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, is focused on research that one day could lead to greater detection of Alzheimer's disease, quicker ...
- As some families learn the hard way, dementia can take a toll on financial health
Reckless behavior with money can be a warning sign of cognitive decline — and the condition can put people at risk of financial ruin. There are few institutional safeguards in place.
- New Study Finds This Body Part Might Be Key To Early Alzheimer’s Detection
While there isn’t currently an eye test for Alzheimer’s disease, it may be coming in the future. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias impact about 5.8 million people in the U.S., but properly ...
- A self-administered mobile app to detect Alzheimer's disease using speech data
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common form of dementia. It is important to start intervention from an early stage, e.g., the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) stage, to prevent or delay the ...
- Protein size determines Alzheimer’s stage, may lead to earlier detection
Testing for protein clumps in spinal fluid is the conventional way of detecting Alzheimer’s disease, but it doesn’t provide information about the disease's stage. In a new study, researchers were able ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Alzheimer’s
- Two-thirds of all Alzheimer's cases involve women | Opinion
Two-thirds of all Alzheimer’s cases are in women, and an overwhelming majority don’t know they are at an increased risk for the disease. There is some good news regarding the inequality of Alzheimer’s ...
- Finally, a promising new class of drugs is making its way to Alzheimer’s patients
Biogen, following an earlier Alzheimer's setback, has emerged as a leader in the campaign to vanquish the long, intractable illness. But it doesn't have the market to itself.
- U researcher seeks to put tarnished Alzheimer's discoveries back on track
A star Alzheimer's researcher at the University of Minnesota is working to restore the credibility of her discoveries and funding, following accusations last year that a scientist on her team ...
- New Alzheimer’s drug by Lilly shows promise in clinical trial
The latest drug trial in a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs gives researchers and advocates renewed hope of slowing the progression of the brain disease.
- New Study Shows This Sleep Habit May Help Offset Effects of Alzheimer’s Disease
Research has linked lack of deep sleep to memory issues in people at risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. This isn’t the first study to tie deep sleep to Alzheimer’s risk. Experts say focusing on ...