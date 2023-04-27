New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) is a degree granting, portal campus of New York University serving as a private, liberal arts college, located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
- NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop the first-ever ingestible electroceutical device to control appetite by hormone modulation
The ingestible capsule, FLASH, is a non-invasive and precise method that could be used to modulate hunger levels and treat metabolic and neurologic diseases ...
- NYU Abu Dhabi Hackathon for Social Good in the Arab World to inspire new solutions to sustainable development challenges
More than 200 students from 24 countries and experts from around the world will convene in Abu Dhabi for the international hackathon ...
- Students from 24 countries to attend New York University Abu Dhabi Hackathon for Social Good
New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will host the 11th edition of the NYUAD Hackathon for Social Good in the Arab World with sustainability as its key theme. The event will take place from April 27 ...
- Saadiyat: Abu Dhabi’s ‘island of happiness’
Saadiyat, or 'island of happiness,' sits on the coast of Abu Dhabi. It's a world away from the city, with turtles nesting in sand dunes, dolphins frolicking offshore, and cultural institutions, like ...
A vast, nearly 400-square-foot facility with teaching and research institutions attached ... multimedia tech labs and more. NYU Abu Dhabi is a degree-granting campus from another storied institution.
- Climate Ambassadors host first batch of UAE's university students
This event is part of a series of CAP sessions held in Expo City Dubai. The students came from several UAE universities including the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the Higher Colleges of ...
- UAE Mars orbiter creates stunning new map of the Red Planet
The Martian map was created by a team of scientists led by New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Center for Space Science (opens in new tab). The researchers ...
- New York University
New York University ... not for profit university in the USA. NYU has over 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled. Recently, NYU opened a campus in Abu Dhabi. NYU is ranked in ...
- UAE reveals new map of Mars map taken by Hope Probe
New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) research scientist Dimitra Atri and his team have produced a map of Mars using the Emirates Exploration Imager (EXI). The EXI is an imaging system on the Emirates ...
- Mysterious waves inside the Sun have scientists baffled
