Fighting deadly infections with new shape-shifting antibiotics

The chemical structure of the new antibiotic was designed by Moses and synthetically assembled by his lab. Dr. Thomas Fallon, Moses’ collaborator at the University of Newcastle, Australia, provided the shape-shifting bullvalene core. Moses says one commenter called the study “probably the ‘coolest’ and most complex natural product derivative paper I’ve come across.”
In the United States alone, drug-resistant bacteria and fungi infect almost 3 million people per year and kill about 35,000. Antibiotics are essential and effective, but in recent years overuse has led to some bacteria developing resistance to them. The infections are so difficult to treat, the World Health Organization deemed antibiotic resistance a top 10 global public health threat.
Now, Professor John E. Moses at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) has created a new weapon against these drug-resistant superbugs—an antibiotic that can shape-shift by rearranging its atoms.
Moses came up with the idea of shape-shifting antibiotics while observing tanks in military training exercises. With rotating turrets and nimble movements, the tanks could respond quickly to possible threats.
A few years later, Moses learned of a molecule called bullvalene. Bullvalene is a fluxional molecule, meaning its atoms can swap positions. This gives it a changing shape with over a million possible configurations—exactly the fluidity Moses was looking for.
Several bacteria, including MRSA, VRSA, and VRE, have developed resistance to a potent antibiotic called vancomycin, used to treat everything from skin infections to meningitis. Moses thought he could improve the drug’s bacteria-fighting performance by combining it with bullvalene.
He turned to click chemistry, a Nobel Prize–winning class of fast, high-yielding chemical reactions that “click” molecules together reliably. This makes the reactions more efficient for wide-scale use.
“Click chemistry is great,” says Moses, who studied this revolutionary development under two-time Nobel laureate K. Barry Sharpless. “It gives you certainty and the best chance you’ve got of making complex things.”
Using this technique, Moses and his colleagues created a new antibiotic with two vancomycin “warheads” and a fluctuating bullvalene center.
Moses tested the new drug in collaboration with Dr. Tatiana Soares da-Costa (University of Adelaide). The researchers gave the drug to VRE-infected wax moth larvae, which are commonly used to test antibiotics. They found the shape-shifting antibiotic significantly more effective than vancomycin at clearing the deadly infection. Additionally, the bacteria didn’t develop resistance to the new antibiotic.
Researchers can use click chemistry with shape-shifting antibiotics to create a multitude of new drugs, Moses explains. Such weapons against infection may even be key to our species’ survival and evolution.
“If we can invent molecules that mean the difference between life and death,” he says, “that’d be the greatest achievement ever.”
Original Article: New shape-shifting antibiotics could fight deadly infections
More from: Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory | University of Adelaide
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Shape-shifting antibiotics
- Shape-shifting antibiotics inspired by tanks could help fight resistant infection
New “shape-shifting” antibiotics that can change their atomic configuration themselves to evade drug-resistant bacteria and fungi have been developed by researchers from the US. Driven by overuse of ...
- Shape-Shifting Antibiotic against Resistant Superbugs
John E. Moses, PhD, professor at CSHL, who led the study, came up with the idea of shape-shifting antibiotics while observing tanks in military training exercises. A few years later, Moses learned of ...
- Shapeshifting antibiotics fool drug-resistant bacteria
There’s no question that the discovery of antibiotics just under 100 years ago has had a profound impact on the world. However, the rise of drug-resistant bacteria is now painting more of a grim ...
- Shape-shifting antibiotics may be the new weapon against drug-resistant superbugs
In the United States alone, drug-resistant bacteria and fungi infect almost 3 million people per year and kill about 35,000. Antibiotics are essential and effective, but in recent years overuse has ...
- How Can New Shape-Shifting Antibiotics Help Combat Deadly Infections?
Shape-shifting antibiotic was found to be more effective than vancomycin at clearing the deadly skin infections and meningitis.
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Drug-resistant superbugs
- Shape-Shifting Antibiotic against Resistant Superbugs
Now, researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) have created a new strategy against these drug-resistant superbugs. Their findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of ...
- Shape-shifting antibiotics may be the new weapon against drug-resistant superbugs
In the United States alone, drug-resistant bacteria and fungi infect almost 3 million people per year and kill about 35,000. Antibiotics are essential and effective, but in recent years overuse has ...
- Antibiotic for Treatment of Superbugs Could Send Cempra Shares Soaring
Solithera is well along in the FDA approval process, and if the antibiotic is approved, the North Carolina-based company will have a potential blockbuster drug. Solithera is well along in the FDA ...
- 'We have arrived in the post-antibiotic era': WHO warns of too few new drugs for deadly superbugs
Health officials are sounding increasingly urgent alarms about the need for powerful new drugs to treat increasingly resistant infections.
- Pets and people could spread drug-resistant ‘superbug’ to each other: study
People and their pets may be able to transmit drug-resistant “superbugs” to each other, new research suggests. The research — which will be presented at this year’s European Congress of ...