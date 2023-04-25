Best Video Yet Outlining: The AI Dilemma – A Must Watch!

We’d like to share “The AI Dilemma,” a special presentation that CHT Co-Founders Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin gave recently. In the talk, they discussed:

How existing AI capabilities already pose catastrophic risks to a functional society

How AI companies are caught in a race to deploy as quickly as possible without adequate safety measures

What it would mean to upgrade our institutions to a post-AI world

The presentation is from a private gathering in San Francisco on March 9th with leading technologists and decision-makers with the ability to influence the future of large-language model AIs. (This was before the launch of GPT-4.)

Please check it out and share it with others who are concerned. Consider calling your political representatives to advocate for holding hearings on AI risk and creating adequate guardrails.

This talk is also available as a podcast.