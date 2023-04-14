A way to tame pancreatic cancer by delivering immunotherapy directly into the tumor

Houston Methodist Research Institute nanomedicine researchers used an implantable nanofluidic device smaller than a grain of rice to deliver immunotherapy directly into a pancreatic tumor.
Credit: Houston Methodist
Taming pancreatic cancer with intratumoral immunotherapy
Houston Methodist nanomedicine researchers have found a way to tame pancreatic cancer – one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat cancers – by delivering immunotherapy directly into the tumor with a device that is smaller than a grain of rice.
In a paper recently published in Advanced Science, Houston Methodist Research Institute researchers used an implantable nanofluidic device they invented to deliver CD40 monoclonal antibodies (mAb), a promising immunotherapeutic agent, at a sustained low-dose via the nanofluidic drug-eluting seed (NDES). The result, found in murine models, was tumor reduction at a fourfold lower dosage than traditional systemic immunotherapy treatment.
“One of the most exciting findings was that even though the NDES device was only inserted in one of two tumors in the same animal model, we noted shrinkage in the tumor without the device,” said Corrine Ying Xuan Chua, Ph.D., co-corresponding author and assistant professor of nanomedicine at Houston Methodist Academic Institute. “This means that local treatment with immunotherapy was able to activate the immune response to target other tumors. In fact, one animal model remained tumor-free for the 100-days of continued observation.”
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages. In fact, about 85% of patients already have metastatic disease at diagnosis.
The Houston Methodist researchers are studying similar nanofluidic delivery technology on the International Space Station. Grattoni’s nanomedicine lab at Houston Methodist focuses on implantable nanofluidics-based platforms for controlled and long-term drug delivery and cell transplantation to treat chronic diseases.
Immunotherapy holds promise in treating cancers that previously did not have good treatment options. However, because immunotherapy is delivered throughout the entire body, it causes many side effects that are sometimes long-lasting, if not life-long. By focusing the delivery directly into the tumor, the body is protected from being exposed to toxic drugs and fewer side effects, essentially allowing patients undergoing treatment to have a better quality of life.
“Our goal is to transform the way cancer is treated. We see this device as a viable approach to penetrating the pancreatic tumor in a minimally invasive and effective manner, allowing for a more focused therapy using less medication,” said Alessandro Grattoni, Ph.D., co-corresponding author and chair of the Department of Nanomedicine at Houston Methodist Research Institute.
The NDES device consists of a stainless-steel drug reservoir containing nanochannels, thus creating a membrane that allows for sustained diffusion when the drug is released.
Other medical technology companies offer intratumoral drug-eluting implants for cancer therapeutics, but those are intended for shorter duration use. The Houston Methodist nanofluidic device is intended for long-term controlled and sustained release, avoiding repeated systemic treatment that often leads to adverse side effects.
Additional lab research is underway to determine the effectiveness and safety of this delivery technology, but researchers would like to see this become a viable option for cancer patients in the next five years.
Original Article: IMPLANTABLE DEVICE SHRINKS PANCREATIC TUMORS
More from: Houston Methodist Hospital
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Intratumoral immunotherapy
- Implantable device, smaller than a grain of rice, shown to shrink pancreatic tumors
Houston Methodist nanomedicine researchers have found a way to tame pancreatic cancer—one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat cancers—by delivering immunotherapy directly into the tumor with ...
- Key Mechanism of Natural Killer Cell Dysfunction Revealed
A team of scientists has revealed the key mechanism of the loss of membrane protrusions on intratumoral natural killer cells, which impairs their ability to recognize and kill tumor cells, providing a ...
- Chinese scientists find a way to restore body’s cancer-fighting cells
Peer-reviewed study provides ‘new strategies’ to enhance immunotherapy treatments based on the immune system’s natural killers.
- Researchers reveal key mechanism of natural killer cell dysfunction
A team has revealed the key mechanism of the loss of membrane protrusions on intratumoral natural killer (NK) cells, which impairs their ability to recognize and kill tumor cells, providing a new ...
- China scientists find a way to restore body’s cancer-fighting cells
“The study … provides new strategies for enhancing NK cell immunotherapy treatments,” the authors ... They found that the intratumoral NK cells – taken from inside the tumour – were unable to make ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Pancreatic cancer
- Taking purple strides for pancreatic cancer with Optum
Optum Cancer Care is partnering with PanCAN to sponsor PurpleStride Las Vegas 2023, a walk to end pancreatic cancer. The event will take place at UNLV’s Valerie Pida Plaza on Saturday, April 29th. To ...
- New Therapy Starves Pancreatic Cancer Cells of an Important Amino Acid
which leads to the inhibition of cancer growth. Based on their data, the authors suggest that OAT inhibitors present a new strategy for treating pancreatic cancer patients. This study prompts ...
- Join Jonathan Frakes & Star Trek's Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Star Trek legends like Jonathan Frakes and Armin Shimerman are teaming up to raise funds and awareness in the fight against pancreatic cancer.
- Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer is most commonly diagnosed in men over the age of 40 and makes up 2% of all cases of cancer. This article will review symptoms and stages of pancreatic cancer, how it is diagnosed, ...
- Purdue-based startup progressing with early pancreatic cancer diagnosis research
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − A Purdue-affiliated life science diagnostics company, Amplified Sciences, is making progress on early detection for pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is a silent and ...