Timely warning: Seabirds are suffering from a plastic-induced illness named plasticosis

Lord Howe Island via Australia.com
Plastic is everywhere, and has become so common that it is impacting the health of animals and people.
New research now shows that seabirds are suffering from a plastic-induced illness named ‘plasticosis’.
A new disease has been described in seabirds, but it might just be the tip of the iceberg.
Rather than being caused by viruses or bacteria, ‘plasticosis’ is caused by small pieces of plastic which inflame the digestive tract. Over time, persistent inflammation causes tissues to become scarred and deformed, with knock-on effects on growth, digestion and survival.
Dr Alex Bond, who co-authored the study and is Principal Curator and Curator in Charge of Birds at the Museum, says, ‘While these birds can look healthy on the outside, they’re not doing well on the inside.’
‘This study is the first time that stomach tissue has been investigated in this way and shows that plastic consumption can cause serious damage to these birds’ digestive system.’
While plasticosis is only known from one species so far, the scale of plastic pollution means that it may be much more widespread. It could even be having impacts on human health.
The findings of the research were published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.
Original Article: ‘Plasticosis’: a new disease caused by plastic that is affecting seabirds
More from: Natural History Museum London
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Plasticosis
- Plasticosis: Una nueva enfermedad causada por el plástico está afectando a las aves marinas
Se ha descrito una nueva enfermedad en las aves marinas, pero podría ser solo la punta del iceberg. En lugar de ser causada por virus o bacterias, la "plasticosis" es causada por pequeños pedazos de p ...
- El barco Plastic Odyssey surca los mares para luchar contra los plásticos
Desde el pasado 1 de octubre, el barco Plastic Odyssey surca los mares para acabar con los plásticos que llegan al océano.
- Descubren en aves una nueva enfermedad causada por plásticos que se llama ‘plasticosis’
Plasticosis: descubren en aves una nueva enfermedad causada por plásticos. Esto podría deformar sus tejidos y afectar su crecimiento y supervivencia ...
- Vuelve a incendiarse Bodega de Plásticos ubicada en la colonia Villa Juárez
El H. Cuerpo de Bomberos implementó un operativo en la zona ya que la bodega, propiedad de Plásticos del Norte, se incendio de nueva cuenta ...
- Vuelve a arder bodega de plásticos en Villa Juárez
Una vez más, las calles a la redonda fueron cerradas a la circulación, para que los tragahumo pudieran realizar las maniobras de sofocamiento ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Plastic pollution
- Letter: Reduce plastic pollution
As a Washington resident, I see plastic pollution every time I go outside. I cannot remember a time in my life when my walks weren’t blighted by plastic.
- Plastic air pollution threatens hurt to people and wildlife, scientists warn
Alarming new proof is rising of the potential hurt brought on by pervasive plastic air pollution, scientists mentioned on Friday.
- The plastic pollution crisis
Plastics only began to be produced in large quantities following the second world war – but plastic pollution has since become one of the most serious threats humanity faces. By 2015, 60% of all ...
- Plastic pollution threatens harm to humans and wildlife, scientists warn
Alarming new evidence is emerging of the potential harm caused by pervasive plastic pollution, scientists said on Friday.
- New disease caused by plastic pollution found in birds for first time
This study is the first time that stomach tissue has been investigated in this way and shows that plastic consumption can cause serious damage to these birds’ digestive syste ...