Sogang University (SU) is one of the most prestigious private research universities in Seoul, South Korea.
The Latest Bing News on:
Sogang University Research
- Revolutionary battery technology to boost EV range 10-fold or more
Recently, a joint team of researchers from POSTECH and Sogang University developed a functional polymeric binder for stable, high-capacity anode material that could increase the current EV range at ...
- Sogang University
Sogang University, located in the South Korean capital Seoul, was founded by the Wisconsin province of the Society of Jesus, or Jesuits, in 1960. This followed assurances by Pope Pius XII, in the ...
- Research Team Develops Next-gen Silicon Anode Active Material
A joint research team of Pohang University of Science and Technology and Sogang University has developed a silicon anode active material that is more stable than existing ones. According to the team, ...
- Research & Innovation
Over the past decade, the research enterprise at the University of Nevada, Reno has grown substantially thanks to our commitment to building an inclusive, diverse and collaborative research ...
- Research news
Purdue’s ViPER Group innovates high-energy-density, long life-cycle rechargeable lithium metal batteries Research conducted by Purdue University’s Vilas Pol Energy Research (ViPER) Group shows promise ...
The Latest Bing News on:
Sogang University Discovery
- Fabric Discovery Center (FDC)
Where small businesses, startups and large organizations turn ideas into valuable solutions. The UMass Lowell Fabric Discovery Center (FDC) is home to the first and only site in the nation that ...
- Review: Digilent Analog Discovery 2
It was an “Analog Discovery 2” from Digilent. It is hard to categorize exactly what it is. On the face of it, it is a USB scope and logic analyzer. But it is also a waveform generator ...
- The University of Texas at Austin
It’s what we prove each and every day, as Texas and its Exes advance discovery and innovation on a global stage ... We started with a constitutional mandate to be “a university of the first class.” ...
- Quincy University hosting Discovery Day on Saturday
QUINCY — Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity this weekend to explore what Quincy University has to offer. QU will host a Discovery Day on Saturday to give ...
- News tagged with drug discovery
Double-strand breaks (DSBs) are a type of DNA damage where both strands of DNA break at the same location. They can adversely affect cell growth and functioning. Currently, DSBs are detected by ...