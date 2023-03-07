The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC), is a not-for-profit nationally ranked physical medicine and rehabilitation research hospital based in Chicago, Illinois
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Research
“The research study will allow us to determine ... Datos Health founder and CEO. When the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab opened in 2017, it became the first translational rehabilitation hospital ...
"The research study will allow us to determine the feasibility of remote therapeutic monitoring for clinicians and patients alike," said Miriam Rafferty, PhD, Director of Implementation Science at ...
Datos Health, a global leader in remote care automation, today announced that the company's remote care platform, Open Care, will be used by Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for an outpatient remote ...
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos Health, a global leader in remote care automation, today announced that the company's remote care platform, Open Care, will be used by Shirley Ryan ...