Breakthrough Discovery: Algae Transformed into Functional Perovskites with Adjustable Properties

Shells of L. granifera algae after chemical transformation imaged with electron microscope.
CREDIT: Kuhrts et al. / Advanced Science 2023
Scientists from TU Dresden transformed mineral shells of algae into functional perovskites with unique crystal structures and controllable electro-optical properties
Perovskites are materials that are increasingly popular for a wide range of applications because of their remarkable electrical, optical, and photonic properties. Perovskite materials have the potential to revolutionize the fields of solar energy, sensing and detecting, photocatalysis, lasers, and others.
The properties of perovskites can be tuned for specific applications by changing their chemical composition and internal architecture, including the distribution and orientation of its crystal structure. At the moment, the ability to influence these properties is massively limited by manufacturing methods. A team of scientists at TU Dresden was able to create perovskites with unique nano-architectures and crystal properties from algae, taking advantage of years of evolution of these single-celled organisms.
Taking Advantage of the Evolution
“Unicellular organisms have responded over hundreds of millions of years to a wide range of environmental factors such as temperature, pH, and mechanical stress. As a result, some of them evolved to produce absolutely unique biomaterials that are exclusive to nature,” says Dr. Igor Zlotnikov, research group leader at the B CUBE – Center for Molecular Bioengineering who led the study. “Minerals formed by living organisms often exhibit structural and crystallographic characteristics that are far beyond the production capacities offered by current synthetic methods.”
The team focused on L. granifera, a type of algae that uses calcite to form shells. Their spherical shells have a unique crystal architecture. The crystals are aligned radially which means that they spread out from the center of the sphere outwards. “The current manufacturing methods of perovskites are not able to produce materials like this synthetically. We can however try to transform the existing natural structures into functional materials while keeping their original architecture” adds Dr. Zlotnikov.
Chemical Tuning
To transform the natural mineral shells of algae into functional perovskites, the team had to substitute chemical elements in calcite. To do that, they adapted a method developed by their collaborators at AMOLF institute in Amsterdam. During the transformation, scientists were able to produce different types of crystal architectures by altering the chemical makeup of the material. In that way, they could fine-tune their electro-optical properties.
By converting the calcite shells to lead halides with either iodine, bromide, or chloride, the team could create functional perovskites that are optimized to emit only red, green, or blue light.
Ready for Scaling Up
“We show for the first time that minerals produced by single-cell organisms can be transformed into technologically relevant functional materials. Instead of competing with nature, we can take advantage of the years of evolutionary adaptation they already went through” says Dr. Zlotnikov.
The method developed by his team can be scaled up, opening up the possibility for the industry to take advantage of algae and numerous other calcite-forming single-celled organisms to produce functional materials with unique shapes and crystallographic properties.
Original Article: Scientists transform algae into unique functional perovskites with tunable properties
More from: TU Dresden
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Perovskites
- Perovskites Market Outlook: Predictions and Projections for 2028 And Beyond
The Perovskites Market is an exciting and dynamic industry that promises growth and innovation for players looking to capitalize on its potential. As highlighted in the Perovskites Market Research ...
- The Light Emitting Capabilities of Perovskite Materials After Femtosecond Laser Processing
Researchers from the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics, and Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have published a study in Materials Today Physics that provides insight into the ...
- Perovskites Market Historical, Current, and Projected Size in terms of value 2028
The "Perovskites Market" Study Describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in ...
- Scientists transform algae into unique functional perovskites with tunable properties
Scientists have transformed single-cell algae into functional perovskite materials. The team, led by scientists at the B CUBE–Center for Molecular Bioengineering at TU Dresden, converted mineral ...
- New process fabricates large perovskites faster, with less waste, for the next generation of solar cells
Perovskites, a family of materials with unique electric properties, show promise for use in a variety fields, including next-generation solar cells. A Penn State-led team of scientists created a new ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Algae biomaterials
- Florida issues health alert over toxic algae called 'red tide' that causes irritation and cough
Florida officials are warning that an incoming 'red tide' of algae dead fish may leave beachgoers ill this spring break. Red tide occurs when the algae multiply quickly, causing a harmful algal ...
- HG Algae & mould remover, 1L
Removes algae & mould from a variety of outdoor surfaces, slows down regrowth. HG algae and mould remover must be applied in dry weather and when no rain has been forecast for the next two days.
- Scientists transform algae into unique functional perovskites with tunable properties
Scientists have transformed single-cell algae into functional perovskite materials. The team, led by scientists at the B CUBE–Center for Molecular Bioengineering at TU Dresden, converted mineral ...
- Algae, lichens and moss on trees and shrubs
Algae, lichens and moss are non-parasitic plant-like organisms that colonise bark, rock and other hard surfaces. Lichens and algae are often mistaken for a fungal disease but, fortunately, they do not ...
- Best food forward: Are algae the future of sustainable nutrition?
One of these is algae. Share on Pinterest Could algae become a staple of our daily meals? Image credit: Carli Teteris/Stocksy. As the world’s population continues to increase, the need for food ...