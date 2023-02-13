The active compound from an edible mushroom can boost nerve growth and enhance memory

QBI’s Professor Fred Meunier with the Lion’s mane mushrooms that are improving neurite outgrowth.
Mushrooms magnify memory by boosting nerve growth
Researchers from The University of Queensland have discovered the active compound from an edible mushroom that boosts nerve growth and enhances memory.
Professor Frederic Meunier from the Queensland Brain Institute said the team had identified new active compounds from the mushroom, Hericium erinaceus.
“Extracts from these so-called ‘lion’s mane’ mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine in Asian countries for centuries, but we wanted to scientifically determine their potential effect on brain cells,” Professor Meunier said.
“Pre-clinical testing found the lion’s mane mushroom had a significant impact on the growth of brain cells and improving memory.
“Laboratory tests measured the neurotrophic effects of compounds isolated from Hericium erinaceus on cultured brain cells, and surprisingly we found that the active compounds promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons.
“Using super-resolution microscopy, we found the mushroom extract and its active components largely increase the size of growth cones, which are particularly important for brain cells to sense their environment and establish new connections with other neurons in the brain.”
Co-author, UQ’s Dr Ramon Martinez-Marmol said the discovery had applications that could treat and protect against neurodegenerative cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.
“Our idea was to identify bioactive compounds from natural sources that could reach the brain and regulate the growth of neurons, resulting in improved memory formation,” Dr Martinez-Marmol said.
Dr Dae Hee Lee from CNGBio Co, which has supported and collaborated on the research project, said the properties of lion’s mane mushrooms had been used to treat ailments and maintain health in traditional Chinese medicine since antiquity.
“This important research is unravelling the molecular mechanism of lion’s mane mushroom compounds and their effects on brain function, particularly memory,” Dr Lee said.
Original Article: Mushrooms magnify memory by boosting nerve growth
More from: University of Queensland | Gachon University | Chungbuk National University
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Lion’s mane mushrooms
- Curly Mane: fuertes ondulaciones rockeras
Curly Mane es un convincente e impresionante grupo de hard-rock de Madrid y se halla formado, actualmente, por Elena Pérez (voz y composición), Santi Urruela (bajo), Kash Pinippler (guitarra) y Dani ...
- El Código Penal de la Manada
Hemos pasado del Código Penal de la Democracia al de «la Manada», por obra y gracia de la demagogia populista de Iglesias y sus colaboradoras. Estamos ante el anticipo de lo que sería una ...
- Caballos en Manada
El papelito de liderazgo en un rebaño está a cargo de un yegua, consabida de manera coloquial como la yegua madrina o yegua jefe. La potranca determina el movimiento de la emanada, ya que viaja a ...
- Herd of Horses
La potranca determina el movimiento de la manada, puesto que viaja a conseguir alimentos, agua y reducto. También determina la senda que el rebaño bebe al huir del riesgo.
- Solitario o en manada, ¿qué más da?
Se habla de un lobo solitario, pero qué más da si actuaba por su cuenta o en manada. El peligro está ahí, por odio religioso e ideológico, o por el simple placer de matar. En dos o tres días ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Hericium erinaceus
- Descubren en una popular seta comestible un compuesto activo que favorece la memoria
Son muchos los alimentos a los que tradicionalmente se ha vinculado con favorecer la memoria, pero la Universidad de Queensland, en Australia, ha ...
- Descubren que el compuesto activo de una seta comestible mejora la memoria
El profesor Frederic Meunier, del Instituto del Cerebro de Queensland, ha declarado que el equipo ha identificado nuevos compuestos activos en la seta 'Hericium erinaceus', también conocida como ...
- Investigadores confirman el beneficio para la memoria y contra el alzheimer de una seta comestible
Concluyen que la seta melena de león presenta un compuesto activo que estimula el crecimiento nervioso y mejora la memoria ...
- Esta es la seta comestible que ayuda a mejorar la memoria
Investigadores de la Universidad de Queensland, en Australia, han descubierto el compuesto activo de una seta comestible que estimula el crecimiento nervioso y mejora la memoria ...
- Melena de león, la seta comestible que mejora la memoria
El profesor Frederic Meunier, del Instituto del Cerebro de Queensland, ha declarado que el equipo ha identificado nuevos compuestos activos en la seta 'Hericium erinaceus', también conocida como ...