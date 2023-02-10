Tackling the illegal wildlife trade on the Internet with AI

Einstein Quotes from AI:
  • "Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world."
  • "Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think."
  • "Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value."
  • "The only source of knowledge is experience."
  • "The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing."
  • "Reality is merely an illusion, albeit a very persistent one."
  • "Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere."
