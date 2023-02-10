Tackling the illegal wildlife trade on the Internet with AI

(Image: Ritwik Kulkarni et al. 2023)
Illegal wildlife trade is estimated to be a multi-billion dollar industry where hundreds of species are traded globally. A considerable proportion of the illegal wildlife trade now uses online marketplaces to advertise and sell live animals or animal products as it can reach more buyers than previously possible. With the trade happening across the Internet it is extremely challenging to manually search through thousands of posts and methods for automated filtering are needed.
Compared to using computer vision to identify species from images, the identification of images related to illegal wildlife trade of species is rendered difficult by the need to identify the context in which the species are portrayed.
In a new article published in Biological Conservation, scientists based at the Helsinki Lab of Interdisciplinary Conservation Science, University of Helsinki, have filled this gap and developed an automated algorithm using machine learning to identify such image content in the digital space.
“This is the first-time machine vision models have been applied to deduce the context of an image to identify the sale of a live animal. When a seller is advertising an animal for sale, many times the advertisement is accompanied with an image of the animal in a captive state. This differs from non-captive images, for example a picture of an animal taken by a tourist in a national park. Using a technique called feature visualisation, we demonstrated that our models could take into account both the presence of an animal in the image, and the surrounding environment of the animal in the image. Thus, making it possible to flag the posts which may be selling animals illegally.” says Dr. Ritwik Kulkarni, the lead-author of this study.
As part of their research, scientists trained 24 different neural-net models on a newly created dataset, under various experimental conditions. The top performing models achieved very high accuracy and were able to discern well between natural and captive contexts. Another interesting feature of the study is that the models were also tested and performed well on data acquired from a source unrelated to training data, therefore showing capability to work well to the identification of other content on the Internet.
“These methods are a game changer in our work that seeks to enhance automated identification of illegal wildlife trade content from digital sources. We are now upscaling this work to include more taxonomic groups beyond mammals and to develop new models that can identify image and text content simultaneously.”, says Associate Professor Enrico Di Minin, the other co-author who heads the Helsinki Lab of Interdisciplinary Conservation Science.
The scientists are planning to make their methods openly available for the use of the broader scientific and practitioners’ community.
Original Article: New AI methods to tackle the illegal wildlife trade on the Internet
More from: University of Helsinki
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Illegal wildlife trade
- New AI methods to tackle the illegal wildlife trade on the internet
Scientists applied machine vision models and were able to deduce from the context of an image if it pertained to the sale of a live animal. These methods make it possible to flag the posts which may ...
- Factsheet on India’s Agarwood in illegal wildlife trade
To highlight the threat to Agarwood Aquilaria from illegal wildlife trade, TRAFFIC and WWF-India have released a new factsheet.
- Sri Lanka & The International Illegal Wildlife Trade
To Curb International Illegal Wildlife Trade Transiting or Exported from Sri Lanka’s Ports; Sri Lanka Needs to Introduce Legislations Enforcing the CITES Immediately The Government of Sri Lanka ...
- Factsheet on India’s Red Sanders in illegal wildlife trade
To highlight the threat to Red Sanders Pterocarpus santalinus from illegal wildlife trade, TRAFFIC and WWF-India have released a new factsheet.
- Federal agency targeting illegal wildlife trade through financial intelligence
Canada's financial intelligence agency is stepping up the fight against the illicit wildlife trade by taking aim at the criminals who reap big profits from the global racket. The alert says Canadian ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Artificial intelligence and the illegal wildlife trade
- Artificial Intelligence News and Research
Researchers at the University of Zurich have developed a new tool that uses artificial intelligence to predict ... Mice exposed to World Trade Center dust exhibit a significant impairment in ...
- Art and artificial intelligence collide in landmark legal dispute
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Artificial intelligence news every morning. A landmark legal case revealed this week marks the start of a battle fought between ...
- Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Smart Robotics in Manufacturing Industries Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" ...
- Follow the Money in the Illegal Wildlife Trade [analysis]
At least a third of these illegal ... illegal wildlife trade. Criminal syndicates are attracted to high-profit and low-risk criminal activities making it imperative to use financial intelligence ...
- Teaching In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence And ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence empowers increasingly complex interactions between humans and machines. This technology, currently popularized by ChatGPT, provides a potentially enormous opportunity for ...