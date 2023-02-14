The Max Planck Institute for Medical Research in Heidelberg, Germany, is a facility of the Max Planck Society for basic medical research
- COVID-19: Interactive risk communication formats can help overcome vaccine hesitancy, finds study
Interactive risk communication formats can be more effective than conventional text-based formats in overcoming vaccine hesitancy and building public trust. These are the findings of a study conducted ...
- Atos construirá un nuevo superordenador para la Sociedad Max Planck
Atos va a desarrollar un nuevo superordenador para la Sociedad Max Planck, una organización dedicada a la investigación en ciencias naturales, ciencias de la vida y humanidades. Para ello, la ...
- Max Planck Society moderniza su tecnología de supercomputación
La organización de investigación científica y tecnológica Max Planck Society, con sede en Alemania, se prepara para recibir una mejora en supercomputación. Mejorará las capacidades de su sistema Cobra ...
- Max Planck Society
Max Planck was the founder of quantum theory. Today the Max Planck Institutes are respected around the globe for preeminent research which resulted in its associates being awarded 17 Nobel Prizes.
- Max Planck Institute for Brain Research
The Max Planck Institute for Brain Research is dedicated to the study of brain function on mechanistic and computational levels. The scientific focus of the Institute is on circuits, or networks of ...
- Max Planck Institute for Medical Research
At the Max Planck Institute for Medical Research, physicists, chemists and biologists create knowledge of long-term relevance to basic medical science. The institute has a unifying theme: observing ...