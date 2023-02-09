Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) is a private research university in Chicago, Illinois
Illinois Institute of Technology Research
- Novel control method of aircraft with no tail
This technology could be employed to make commercial airplanes more fuel-efficient by removing existing steering parts that create a lot of drag. A research team at Illinois Institute of Technology ...
- Illinois Tech professor demonstrates novel control method in aircraft with no tail
A research team at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), led by Professor David Williams, has for the first time demonstrated the use of a novel control method in an aircraft with no tail.
- Illinois Tech professors’ paper challenging classical view of muscle contraction could lead to new cardiac treatments
In a newly published paper, a team including Research Assistant Professor Weikang Ma and Professor of Biology and Physics Thomas Irving from Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) have ...
- Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois
Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new ...
- Illinois Institute Of Technology Crossword Answer
The word puzzle answer illinois institute of technology has these clues in the Sporcle Puzzle Library. Explore the crossword clues and related quizzes to this answer.
Illinois Institute of Technology Discovery
- Drug discovery startup spun out of Northwestern acquired for $50 million
The purchase by Charles River Laboratories gives the Massachusetts pharma services giant a local presence—"a really significant step in Chicago growing its biotech ecosystem,” says the startup's ...
- Discovery Partners Institute, Illinois Department of Public Health launch online COVID-19 tracker
The Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a new website that tracks the levels of COVID-19 in wastewater samples in Chicago and other cities ...
- The Discovery Partners Institute And The Illinois Department Of Public Health Launch An Online COVID-19 Tracker
Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - The Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today a new website that tracks the levels of ...
- Alum Assaf Evron Unveils New Installation at Illinois Institute of Technology’s Campus Building
S.R. Crown Hall by alum Assaf Evron (MFA 2013) is now on view at the Mies-designed landmark at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Image courtesy of the artist S.R. Crown Hall by alum ...