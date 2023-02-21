A self-resonant smart energy harvester that can act as an independent power source for wireless sensors

Schematics for energy harvester structure and adaptive clamping system (above)
CREDIT: Korea Institute of Science and Technology
Compact ‘Energy Harvesting’ technology equipped with an autonomous resonance-tuning mechanism, Realization of stable power supply for small electronic devices (IOT sensors) through demonstration
The Internet of Things (IoT) requires the installation free of time and space, therefore, needs independent power sources that are not restricted by batteries or power lines. Energy harvesting technology harvests wasted energy such as vibration, heat, light, and electromagnetic waves from everyday settings, such as automobiles, buildings, and home appliances, and converts it into electrical energy. Energy harvesters can generate sufficient electricity to run small electronic devices by harvesting ambient energy sources without an external power supply.
The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST, President Seok Jin Yoon) announced that Dr. Hyun-Cheol Song’s research team at the Electronic Materials Research Center developed an autonomous resonance tuning (ART) piezoelectric energy harvester that autonomously adjusts its resonance according to the surrounding environment. The developed energy harvester can tune its own resonance over a broad bandwidth of more than 30 Hz, and convert the absorbed vibration energy into electrical energy.
The energy harvesting process that converts vibration into electrical energy inevitably causes a mechanical energy loss, which leads to low energy conversion efficiency. This problem can be solved by using the resonance phenomenon in which the vibration amplifies when the natural frequency of an object and the frequency of the vibration match. However, while the natural frequency of the energy harvester is fixed, the various vibrations we experience in our everyday settings have different ranges of frequency. For this reason, the natural frequency of the harvester must be adjusted to the usage environment every time in order to induce resonance, making it difficult to put into practical use.
Accordingly, the KIST research team developed a specially designed energy harvester that can tune itself to the surrounding frequency without a separate electrical device. When the energy harvester senses the vibration of the surroundings, an adaptive clamping system (tuning system) attached to the harvester modulates its frequency to the same frequency as the external vibration, thus enabling resonance. As a result, it was possible to quickly achieve resonant frequency tuning within 2 seconds, continuously generating electricity in a broad bandwidth of more than 30Hz.
For the real-world validation of the ART function, this energy harvester equipped with a tuning system was mounted on a driving vehicle. Unlike piezoelectric energy harvesters that have been introduced in preceding studies, it successfully drove a wireless positioning device without a battery in an environment where the vibration frequency continuously changed. Dr. Song (KIST), who led this study, said, “This result suggests that energy harvesters using vibrations can be applied to our real life soon. It is expected to be applicable as an independent power source for wireless sensors, including the IOT, in the future.”
Original Article: Development of a self-resonant smart energy harvester
More from: Korea Institute of Science and Technology
The Latest Updates from Bing News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Autonomous resonance tuning piezoelectric energy harvester
- Unos científicos estadounidenses crean un motor eléctrico molecular
El caso que nos ocupa ahora es el de un motor eléctrico con tamaño molecular. O lo que es lo mismo, imposible de ver para el ojo humano. Un equipo que incluye a Fraser Stoddart y a Long Zhang, ambos ...
- Motores eléctricos moleculares
Zhang et al., “An electric molecular motor”, Nature, 2023; 613 (7943): 280. Los motores eléctricos son máquinas que convierten energía eléctrica en energía mecánica. La mayoría de estos instrumentos ...
- “Lord Molécula” regala libro para colorear a AMLO en La Mañanera
Fabrizio Motta escaló 3 montañas en un día con la finalidad de ayudar a mujeres con cáncer Indica que te gusta en Facebook para ver historias similares Indica una valoración global para el sitio: ...
- Posts Tagged ‘Lord molécula’
Carlos Pozos, “Lord Molécula”, hizo uso del micrófono en la mañanera del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador para regalarle un libro para colorear al titular del Ejecutivo.
- Molécula de agua
Oxígeno modelo de agua ilustración Estructura Abstracto Agua Aislado física molécula de oxígeno Atómica Concepto icono productos químicos símbolo Molecular Naturaleza signo Educación ...
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Smart energy harvester
- Development of a self-resonant smart energy harvester
The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST, President Seok Jin Yoon) announced that Dr. Hyun-Cheol Song's research team at the Electronic Materials Research Center developed an autonomous ...
- Do I have to accept a smart meter?
What is a smart meter? A smart meter automatically sends information to your energy provider about how much gas and electricity you use. If you have one, you'll no longer need to manually record your ...
- Smart Energy Market 2023 With SWOT and Risk Analysis, ongoing Trend, Forecast 2028
Feb 14, 2023 (The Expresswire) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on "Smart Energy" industry." “Smart Energy Market” Report Insights with 117 + pages of analysis ...
- energy harvester
For a really tiny installation like [Salvatore] has, you’ll want to take a look at a similar system known as a solar energy harvester. [Salvatore] is planning to use an energy harvester at his ...
- Smart Energy
Built-in inverter software also offers a new – modern – option for states looking for a backstop system to handle high levels of residential solar exports.